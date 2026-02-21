New Mexico Probes Claims Of Bodies Buried Near Epstein Ranch

By Staff, Agencies

New Mexico’s Department of Justice has launched an investigation into allegations that late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ordered the bodies of two foreign girls to be buried near his remote Zorro Ranch, following the release of new federal documents shedding further light on his crimes.

State Department of Justice spokesperson Lauren Rodriguez confirmed on Wednesday that authorities are “actively investigating this allegation” and conducting a broader review in light of the latest document release by the US Department of Justice.

New Mexico has also formally requested an unredacted copy of a 2019 email central to the claim.

The email, partially redacted and included in the latest batch of Epstein-related documents released by the DOJ, was sent to Eddy Aragon, a New Mexico radio host who had discussed Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, located roughly 48 kilometers south of Santa Fe, on his program.

The sender, claiming to be a former ranch employee, alleged that two foreign girls had been buried “somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro” and had died “by strangulation during rough, fetish sex.”

In exchange for one bitcoin, the sender offered videos allegedly showing Epstein engaging in sexual acts with minors, as well as the precise burial location.

Aragon told Reuters he believed the email to be legitimate and immediately forwarded it to the FBI upon receiving it, though he said he had no further contact with the sender.

A 2021 FBI report, also part of the latest document release, confirmed that Aragon had visited an FBI office to report the email.