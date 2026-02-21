Trump Gives Iran 10 Days For “Meaningful” Deal

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran it will face serious consequences if it fails to strike a “meaningful” agreement with Washington, saying the next 10 days will determine whether diplomacy succeeds.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of his newly launched “Board of Peace” initiative, Trump said reaching a durable accord with Tehran had historically proven difficult but remained essential.

“It’s proven to be over the years not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran. We have to make a meaningful deal, otherwise bad things happen,” Trump said.

He added that the United States “may have to take it a step further” if no agreement is reached, telling attendees: “You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”

The US president singled out Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff for having what he described as a good relationship with Iranian representatives.

The remarks come amid a significant US military build-up in West Asia, heightening speculation that Washington could consider additional pressure measures, diplomatic, economic, or military, should negotiations falter.

Trump’s comments on Iran were delivered alongside the formal launch of the “Board of Peace.” He announced that the United States would contribute $10 billion to reconstruction efforts.

“The Board of Peace is showing how a better future can be built,” he said, adding that while $10 billion may appear substantial, it was “very small” compared with the overall costs of the war, roughly “two weeks’ worth of fighting.”

He framed the initiative as a potential model for resolving other protracted global conflicts, saying the effort could demonstrate how “lasting harmony” might be achieved in regions marked by decades of violence.

Trump further claimed that the war on Gaza is over following the October ceasefire agreement, despite continued reports of “Israeli” assaults since it took effect.

He described the ongoing incidents as “little flames” and suggested that lasting stability “depends on Hamas giving up its weapons.”

The US president warned that failure to disarm would bring a harsh response, while also saying Hamas deserved credit for returning the bodies of “Israeli” captives.