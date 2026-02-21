Iran, Russia Stage Ship Rescue in Joint Naval Drill

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian and Russian naval forces successfully carried out a simulated operation to free a hijacked vessel during joint maritime exercises.

The naval personnel of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], as well as the Russian Navy, performed the mock rescue operation on Thursday in the waters of Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran.

The operation began after commercial ships sent emergency messages to the Bandar Abbas Maritime Rescue Coordination Center [MRCC].

Then, an SH-3 helicopter belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and a Bell 412 chopper of the IRG Navy searched the area.

Later, Iran’s Alvand destroyer, the command ship in the exercises, dispatched combat vessels stationed in the area to carry out the rescue operation.

Finally, special Iranian and Russian naval forces took back the vessel after a simultaneous heliborne and surface assault and arrested the pirates.

The drills come amid heightened regional tensions and repeated US threats to attack Iran if it does not accept nuclear demands, among others.

The United States has dispatched a number of warships to regional waters near Iran, prompting authorities in Tehran to warn that even a single shot fired at the country would be met with a far-reaching and massive response targeting US assets in the region.

The drills also come as another round of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington took place in Geneva, Switzerland. Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the two sides agreed on a set of guiding principles to clear the path for future talks.

During the joint maritime exercise, the two countries’ naval units also successfully carried out a Photo Ex [aerial photography] exercise and tactical formation.

Participating Iranian units included the Alvand destroyer, Neyzeh and Khanjar missile-launching vessels, an SH3D helicopter, landing craft, special operations teams, and RIB and Raad assault boats from the Army, as well as the Shahid Sayyad vessel, Tondar-class craft, assault boats, special operations teams, and a Bell 412 helicopter from the IRG.

Russia deployed the Bravyi helicopter carrier, alongside two F4 fighter jets from the Iranian Air Force.