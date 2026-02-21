Please Wait...

Epstein-Linked Prince Andrew Released, Probe Still Active

folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 2 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, was released by UK police after almost 12 hours of questioning following his Thursday arrest, but he remains under investigation for alleged misconduct in public office.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles last year over his past friendship with disgraced US financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the BBC, the former prince is the first senior royal to be arrested in modern history.

Andrew was arrested at his Sandringham residence around 8 AM, with police also searching Wood Farm and Berkshire addresses; he has since been released under investigation, Thames Valley Police said.

King Charles said the “law must take its course” and that the police had his “full and wholehearted support and cooperation.”

Mountbatten-Windsor, denying any wrongdoing, faced renewed scrutiny after new Epstein-related documents emerged. He settled a 2022 sexual assault claim with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked to him as a teen; her 2025 memoirs led King Charles III to strip him of his titles.

