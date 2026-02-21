Hamas Slams Trump’s “Peace Board,” Demands End to “Israeli” Assault on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas has denounced President Donald Trump’s newly convened “Board of Peace” meeting in the United States, criticizing the initiative as disconnected from realities on the ground in Gaza.

In a statement released Thursday, the Palestinian resistance movement insisted that any political framework concerning the territory must begin with a complete halt to “Israeli” aggression.

The group reiterated that lifting the siege on Gaza and safeguarding Palestinians’ rights to freedom and self-determination are essential prerequisites for any meaningful progress.

Hamas further condemned the timing of the session, arguing that it was held amid ongoing “Israeli” violations and continued breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

According to the statement, the international community and participating states bear responsibility for compelling the “Israeli” occupation to stop its attacks, reopen border crossings, permit unhindered humanitarian assistance, and initiate reconstruction without delay.

Hamas also urged mediators to ensure full implementation of the ceasefire terms and prevent “Israel” from obstructing the agreement. The movement stressed that genuine international efforts toward stability must confront what it described as the root cause of the crisis — the “Israeli” occupation — and secure Palestinians’ full rights.

Earlier the same day, Trump presided over the inaugural session of the so-called “Board of Peace” in Washington, DC, hosted at the United States Institute of Peace. Discussions centered on advancing the next phase of the fragile Gaza ceasefire, post-war rebuilding, and broader components of Trump’s 20-point regional plan.

Participating countries pledged more than $7 billion for relief and reconstruction, while Trump announced an additional $10 billion contribution from the United States. Several states also committed troops to a proposed International Stabilization Force for Gaza.

Outside the venue, demonstrators gathered to protest Washington’s role in supporting what they described as genocide in Gaza. Protesters chanted in support of Palestine, called for an end to the decades-long occupation, and demanded accountability for “Israeli” war crimes.

During the protest, individuals wearing masks resembling Trump, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were detained by police after being pushed to the ground.

The “Board of Peace” initiative was formally introduced by Trump during a signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, 2026. He presented it as a mechanism to stabilize and rebuild Gaza following the ceasefire that took effect under his plan in October 2025. The board is chaired by Trump and includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Despite the framework outlined in Trump’s 20-point plan, several objectives remain unrealized. The initial phase envisioned an immediate cessation of hostilities, exchanges of captives and prisoners, partial “Israeli” withdrawal from Gaza, unrestricted humanitarian access and the reopening of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

While the intensity of “Israeli” attacks has reportedly decreased since the ceasefire began, Palestinian officials state that more than 600 Palestinians have been martyred and over 1,600 injured in the period following the agreement, averaging nearly five fatalities per day.