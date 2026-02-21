Tehran Warns of Severe Fallout if Washington Launches Military Action

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Mission to the United Nations has cautioned that recent remarks by US President Donald Trump suggest a tangible risk of military action against Iran, warning that such a move could unleash devastating consequences throughout the region.

In correspondence obtained by RIA Novosti, the mission argued that the current expansion of US military deployments and hardware, coupled with what it described as hostile rhetoric from Washington, cannot be dismissed as routine political signaling.

The letter stated that these developments point to a genuine possibility of armed aggression, the repercussions of which would be disastrous for regional stability and pose a serious threat to international peace and security.

Tehran emphasized that any military attack would be met with a “decisive and proportionate” response under Article 51 of the UN Charter, invoking Iran’s right to self-defense. It further warned that in the event of hostilities, all US military bases, facilities, and assets across the region would be considered legitimate targets within the scope of Iran’s defensive measures.

The mission added that Washington would bear full responsibility for any unpredictable or uncontrollable outcomes resulting from further escalation.

The warning comes against the backdrop of rising tensions and an expanded US military presence near Iran. The United States has deployed two aircraft carriers to the region. One of them, the USS Abraham Lincoln, was reportedly stationed about 700 kilometers off Iran’s coast as of Sunday, placing numerous fighter jets within operational reach. A second carrier group was sent over the weekend.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei addressed the developments in a speech, remarking that while warships are formidable, there exist weapons capable of sinking them, implying that military hardware alone does not guarantee superiority.

In its letter, Iran’s UN mission also urged the Security Council to use its authority to curb what it called repeated US threats of force. It called on the United States to immediately halt what it described as unlawful threats, adhere to its obligations under the UN Charter—particularly Article 2(4)—and avoid steps that could further inflame tensions.