N Korea Convenes Workers’ Party Congress as Kim Cites Major Achievements

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea has opened the Ninth Congress of its ruling Workers’ Party, according to state media, with leader Kim Jong Un praising what he described as significant accomplishments over the past five years.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim, addressing the opening session in Pyongyang on Thursday, commended the “notable, comprehensive and radical successes” achieved since the previous congress. He characterized the period as transformative despite ongoing sanctions and economic difficulties.

Held approximately every five years, the party congress is among the country’s most important political gatherings. It brings together senior officials and delegates nationwide to assess policy implementation, amend party regulations and select new leadership.

In his speech, Kim pointed to progress in economic development, stating that advances had been made in upgrading technical infrastructure and strengthening key industries. He said several sectors had overcome stagnation and laid foundations for growth.

Kim also emphasized efforts to expand housing and develop regional industry, saying these initiatives had improved living standards. Earlier in the week, he attended a ceremony in Pyongyang marking the completion of a 50,000-home construction target set during the previous congress.

KCNA said the congress will review the Central Committee’s work, consider revisions to party rules and elect senior officials. The duration of the meeting has not been specified, though it is expected to last several days.

Observers are closely watching whether Kim’s daughter, Ju Ae, who has appeared more frequently at major state events, will be granted any formal title or role that could suggest a future leadership position.

Foreign policy is also expected to be a key topic. Kim referred to what he described as changes in the geopolitical environment that he said provide favorable conditions for advancing the country’s socialist development.

North Korea has deepened ties with Russia, with expanded military and economic cooperation reportedly offering support amid international sanctions.

Weapons development is anticipated to be another central issue. Kim recently stated that the congress would outline plans to further strengthen the country’s nuclear deterrent.

Analysts will also monitor indications of North Korea’s stance toward South Korea and the United States. While Kim has expressed openness to renewed talks with Washington, he has maintained that abandoning the country’s nuclear arsenal is not under consideration.

According to KCNA, around 5,000 delegates are attending the congress, including more than 200 officials from party headquarters and over 4,700 representatives from regional and industrial bodies.