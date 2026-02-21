China and Russia Send Congratulations as N Korea Opens Party Congress

By Staff, Agencies

China and Russia have delivered congratulatory messages to North Korea marking the opening of its first Workers’ Party congress in five years, according to state media.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that Dmitry Medvedev, head of Russia’s ruling United Russia party, sent a letter Wednesday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. A separate message followed from the central committee of Chinese Communist Party the next day.

North Korea began the party congress Thursday, the country’s highest decision-making body and the first gathering of its kind since 2021. The meeting is set to outline major policy directions covering the economy, defense and other core areas.

In his message, Medvedev said the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations enable them to withstand external pressure and contribute to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

He highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two ruling parties and expressed hope for expanded discussions on issues of shared interest.

The Chinese Communist Party, in its letter, stated that relations between the two countries have entered what it described as a new historic phase under the guidance of their national leaders.

It emphasized continued attention to ties with North Korea’s Workers’ Party and expressed readiness to strengthen communication and exchanges on governance, while promoting regional peace and stability.