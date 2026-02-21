Trump Orders Declassification of UFO and Extraterrestrial Records

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced that he has instructed federal agencies to begin declassifying and releasing government files related to extraterrestrial life and unexplained aerial phenomena.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he would direct relevant departments to identify and release records concerning alien life, unidentified aerial phenomena, unidentified flying objects and other related matters, citing strong public interest.

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that former President Barack Obama had made classified information public when discussing extraterrestrial life. Trump alleged that Obama had disclosed restricted material, though he did not specify what information he believed had been revealed.

Trump suggested he might declassify the information in question, saying it could resolve the issue. It was not clear what specific materials he was referencing.

Public attention increased after Obama stated in a podcast interview with Brian Tyler Cohen that aliens “are real,” while clarifying that he had not seen them. He also said there was no evidence during his presidency that extraterrestrials had made contact with Earth.

In a later post on Instagram, Obama explained that his remarks were made in the context of a rapid-response segment and emphasized that, while the vastness of the universe makes the existence of life elsewhere statistically possible, he saw no proof of alien visitation while in office.

The renewed discussion has also drawn attention to Area 51, a classified US Air Force site in southern Nevada long associated with conspiracy theories about extraterrestrials, though its officially acknowledged purpose is aircraft testing.