- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
US Reveals Gaza Peacekeeping Force Composition
By Staff, Agencies
United States Major-General Jasper Jeffers announced that Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania will send peacekeepers to Gaza, while Egypt and Jordan train Palestinian police.
“In the short term, we’re going to deploy to the Rafah sector first, in addition to training police. The midterm objective is to continue to expand sector by sector, moving to our long-term target of 12,000 police and 20,000 'Israeli' soldiers,” Jeffers revealed.
During the meeting, an Executive Board member, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, also pledged to rebuild 100,000 homes in Rafah city to house 500,000 residents. Over time, 400,000 more homes will be built in other parts of Gaza, he claimed.
Reports indicate that around 26 countries have reportedly formally joined the Board of Peace and are designated as founding members, sending high level representatives to the inaugural meeting in Washington.
Formally established in mid-January as part of Trump’s Gaza so-called peace roadmap, permanent membership beyond the initial three years reportedly requires a contribution of $1 billion.
The Board has already pledged $5 billion toward rebuilding war-ravaged Gaza and will commit thousands of personnel to international stabilization and police forces for the territory.
Comments
- Related News