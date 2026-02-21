Anger Escalates As “Israel” Turns Occupied Al-Quds into A Big Prion in Ramadan

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation authorities have deployed more than 3,000 police officers across occupied Al-Quds and its surroundings in preparation for the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan, amid heightened tensions and sweeping restrictions on Palestinian worshippers.

According to the so-called “Israeli” Police’s Al-Quds District, the deployment includes Border Police units and additional reinforcements, as part of a security plan that has been in effect since Wednesday. The occupation forces are stationed throughout the city, at its entrances, and at military checkpoints.

The Central Command of the “Israeli” occupation forces announced it had completed its preparations for the first Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque during what it described as a “tense” period.

Under the newly adopted measures, Palestinians from the occupied West Bank seeking to access Al-Aqsa Mosque will be required to use a special magnetic card at designated checkpoints near their places of residence before being allowed to pass.

According to “Maariv”, “Israeli” authorities will monitor the data of individuals crossing into Al-Quds, and anyone who fails to return within the permitted time frame will face “immediate penalties.” The report noted that preparations by the Central Command come amid expectations of possible confrontations at checkpoints and religious sites, particularly at the Rachel Crossing, the Qalandiya checkpoint, and the area surrounding the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil, where large gatherings are anticipated.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” Broadcasting Corporation [KAN] reported on Thursday that occupation forces believe that anger is mounting among Palestinians in the West Bank due to continued “Israeli” restrictions on access to Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Holy month of Ramadan.