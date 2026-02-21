Trump Labor Chief’s Spouse Banned Amid Assault Claims

By Staff, Agencies

Donald Trump’s labor secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s husband has reportedly been barred from the Labor Department headquarters in Washington after at least two female employees accused him of sexual assault, according to reports from the New York Times, Politico, and the Wall Street Journal.

The allegations against Shawn DeRemer come as Chavez-DeRemer is under fire over allegations of misconduct.

According to the reports, DeRemer is accused of inappropriately touching two women inside the Labor Department’s headquarters — the Frances Perkins Building — including one incident during working hours in December that was captured on security cameras and later reviewed as part of a criminal investigation.

A police report reviewed by The Guardian says DC police received a 24 January complaint over an alleged 18 December incident at the Labor Department, in which the complainant “reported a sexual contact against her will.”

Politico, citing an unnamed source, said security staff at the Francis Perkins Building were instructed in late January to deny DeRemer entry.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, DeRemer denied the allegations. “I have not done any of this, and I categorically deny these things. I will absolutely, categorically fight everything in this,” he said.

The labor department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chavez-DeRemer, who lost her Portland-area seat in 2024, joined Trump’s cabinet after his election and has since faced multiple controversies, including a January probe into an alleged relationship with a member of her security detail.

Two of Chavez-DeRemer’s top aides were put on leave during a probe into claims she drank at work and misused taxpayer funds for personal trips, allegations she denies.