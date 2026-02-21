Please Wait...

Lessons Unlearned: From Winograd to 2024

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 2 days ago
Infographic by Al-Ahed News

Nearly two decades after the 2006 Lebanon War exposed deep operational and leadership failures, many of the same weaknesses appear to have resurfaced in 2024.

This comparison highlights how gaps in intelligence, armor coordination, command unity and discipline—identified by the Winograd Commission—continue to shape battlefield outcomes today.

Israel Lebanon WinogradReport 2006War

Comments

