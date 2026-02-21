Chinese, US Fighter Jets Face Off Near Korean Peninsula

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese and United States fighter jets briefly faced off over waters near the Korean Peninsula this week, according to Yonhap News Agency, marking a rare aerial encounter between the two powers in the area.

According to Yonhap, around 10 US fighter jets on Wednesday departed from an airbase in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, for drills above international waters off South Korea’s western coast.

While the US aircraft did not enter China’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), Beijing scrambled its own jets as the American planes approached the perimeter of that zone.

The Global Times cited unnamed sources as saying the Chinese People’s Liberation Army had organized naval and air forces to monitor and “effectively respond” to the US activities “in accordance with laws and regulations.”

An ADIZ differs from a country’s territorial airspace. It is a designated area beyond national airspace in which approaching aircraft are expected to identify themselves for security purposes.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it could not confirm details of US military operations but stressed that “US Forces Korea is maintaining a strong combined defense posture with our military.”

Yonhap reported that South Korea’s armed forces were not involved in the latest training and were not informed of the flight details in advance.

The report described it as unusual for US fighter jets stationed in South Korea to conduct training so close to China’s ADIZ without prior coordination with Seoul.

The aerial encounter comes amid heightened military tensions in the Indo-Pacific, where China has intensified its activities amid disputes in the South China Sea and over Taiwan. Strains have also escalated between China and Japan, another key US ally in the region.