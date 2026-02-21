Venezuela Enacts Amnesty Law To Free Political Prisoners

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, has signed a sweeping amnesty law that could lead to the release of hundreds of people jailed for political reasons, marking a major shift in the country’s policy amid ongoing political turmoil.

Rodríguez approved the law on Thursday after Venezuela’s National Assembly gave it unanimous backing.

The legislation grants general amnesty for individuals prosecuted or convicted of political offenses committed between 1999 and 2026, including involvement in episodes of unrest such as protests and anti-government demonstrations.

The law is expected to benefit many politicians, activists, lawyers, journalists, and other government critics who have been detained over the past 27 years.

Human rights groups and relatives of political prisoners have welcomed the move with cautious optimism, though some have criticized the pace of releases and how the law will be implemented.

However, the amnesty includes significant exclusions. It does not apply to individuals convicted of serious crimes such as murder, drug trafficking, corruption, grave human rights violations, or crimes against humanity.

It also excludes those prosecuted or convicted for promoting or taking part in armed actions or forceful acts against the state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, clauses that critics fear could leave many opposition figures behind bars.

Rodríguez framed the law as a step toward “forgiveness” and national reconciliation, saying it reflects a political will to promote peaceful coexistence and political healing.

The legislation comes after the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by US forces in January and signals a broader realignment in Venezuelan politics.

While some detainees have already been freed since early January, rights groups estimate that hundreds of political prisoners remain incarcerated even after the law’s passage.