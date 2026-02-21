UK Rejects US Request To Use Bases For Iran Strike

By Staff, Agencies

Tensions have emerged between London and Washington after Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly refused a request by US President Donald Trump to allow American forces to use British-linked military bases for a potential strike on Iran.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, Starmer informed Trump that authorizing US aircraft to operate from Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in southwest England for offensive action against Iran would raise serious legal concerns.

Under longstanding bilateral arrangements, such facilities may only be used for operations against third countries with prior consent from the UK government and in accordance with British and international law.

The disagreement comes as Washington weighs military options if diplomatic efforts with Tehran collapse. Writing on Truth Social, Trump suggested that American access to the bases could become necessary should negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme fail.

“Should Iran decide not to make a Deal [on its nuclear programme], it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime,” he wrote.

“An attack that would potentially be made on the United Kingdom, as well as other friendly countries.”

He added, “We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the UK, but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism and other problems put before them.”

Speaking later, Trump said the world would know “over the next, probably, ten days” whether diplomacy would prevail or force would be used.

“Now we may have to take it a step further, or we may not,” he said. “They can’t have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. You can’t have peace in the Middle East if they have a nuclear weapon.”

British government sources indicated that London is unlikely to endorse a pre-emptive military strike.

The position follows a similar refusal to join US action targeting Iranian nuclear facilities last summer. At that time, ministers declined to clarify whether legal advisers considered the US strikes lawful.