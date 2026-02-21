“Israel” Massacres 10 Civilians in Eastern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

As “Israel” continues to master brutality in all at aspects, “Israeli” warplanes martyred at least 10 people and dozens were injured in a series of airstrikes that targeted eastern Lebanon.

Shorlt after breaking their Ramadan Fasting, ten people were martyred and at least 25 others were wounded, in a non-final toll, after “Israeli” warplanes struck several areas in the Beqaa, eastern Lebanon, including the towns of Riyaq, Bednayel, Qsarnaba, and the Tamnine.

According to reports, the aggression carried out was a combination of airstrikes by warplanes and missiles from naval vessels.

Earlier in the day, an “Israeli” strike targeted the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in the southern city of Saida, killing two people and wounding several others.

These actions are part of ongoing “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire agreement of November 27, 2024, United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 of 2006, and Lebanon’s sovereignty.

In the south, “Israeli” occupation artillery fired seven shells toward the outskirts of the town of Yaroun. An “Israeli” tank also targeted an uninhabited house with two shells in the al-Zuqaq area on the outskirts of Aitaroun, according to our correspondent.

Concurrently, the invading “Israeli” units opened machine-gun fire toward the Khiam plain from the newly established “Israeli” occupation site at Hamamis, before the area was hit by additional artillery shelling. Earlier in the day, an “Israeli” drone reportedly dropped a stun grenade on the border town of Odaisseh, heightening tensions along the frontier.

In eastern Lebanon, “Israeli” warplanes carried out an airstrike on the al-Shaara hill near the town of Nabi Sheet in the Bekaa region. No immediate information was available regarding casualties or material damage.