Three Killed in US Strike on Vessel in Eastern Pacific
By Staff, Agencies
On February 20, under the direction of US Southern Command chief Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear carried out what it described as a “lethal kinetic strike” on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing three people.
According to US authorities, the vessel was allegedly operating along narcotics trafficking routes and was linked to “Designated Terrorist Organizations.” No independent evidence has been publicly presented to substantiate these claims.
On Saturday, US military carried out a strike against an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, also killing 3 individuals.
The deaths bring the total number of people killed in strikes on suspected drug boats under Operation Southern Spear to at least 125. No evidence has been provided to prove that these vessels were used for narcotics-related operations.
US authorities reported that no US military personnel were injured.
