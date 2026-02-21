Lebanese President Condemns “Israeli” Airstrikes: A Clear Act of Hostility, A New Violation of Our Sovereignty

By Staff

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned the “Israeli” airstrikes last night by land and sea, targeting the Sidon area and towns in the Beqaa Valley.

Aoun further stated that “the continuation of these attacks constitutes a clear act of hostility aimed at undermining the diplomatic efforts and initiatives undertaken by Lebanon with brotherly and friendly countries, foremost among them the US, to consolidate stability and halt ‘Israeli’ hostilities against Lebanon.”

He stressed that “these strikes represent a new violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and a blatant breach of international commitments, and reflect a disregard for the will of the international community, particularly United Nations resolutions calling for full adherence to Resolution 1701 and its complete implementation.”

He renewed his call on countries sponsoring stability in the region to “assume their responsibilities to immediately halt the attacks and apply pressure to ensure respect for international resolutions, in a way that preserves Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and spares the region further escalation and tension.’”