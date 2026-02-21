Iran to Present Nuclear Deal Draft to US in Days

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that a draft for a potential new nuclear agreement could be presented to the US by Tehran within days.

Araghchi made the remarks in an interview with US broadcaster MSNBC on Friday, following a second round of Oman-mediated indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Geneva. He said the discussions covered Iran’s nuclear program and US sanctions.

“We had very good talks a few days ago,” Araghchi said, adding that the two sides “agreed on a set of principles or guiding principles for our negotiation and how a deal can look like.”

Araghchi said the next step was to present a draft to his American “counterparts.”

“I believe that in the next two, three days, that would be ready,” he said, noting that another meeting might be needed to work through the text once it is exchanged.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday set a ten-day deadline for Iran to reach a deal with Washington, saying that failure to comply could trigger decisive measures. The US has dispatched two aircraft carrier strike groups and additional bombers to the Middle East in recent weeks. In response, the Islamic Republic conducted snap live-fire drills and warned that its military would target US bases in the region if attacked.

“Trump and his team are interested in a quick deal,” Araghchi said, insisting there was “no ultimatum” for Iran to accept zero nuclear enrichment.

Araghchi reiterated that Tehran’s nuclear program is peaceful and argued that force cannot stop it.

“We are prepared for diplomacy and we are prepared for negotiation as much as we are prepared for war,” he said.