Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

US’ Huckabee: ‘Israel’ Has Biblical Right to Take ME!

US’ Huckabee: ‘Israel’ Has Biblical Right to Take ME!
folder_openZionist Entity access_timeone day ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US ambassador to the “Israeli” entity, Mike Huckabee, said it would be “fine” if “Israel” took control of all land referenced in biblical scripture, during an interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson.

Speaking in an interview posted Friday, Huckabee cited Old Testament scripture to argue that the land was divinely granted to the descendants of Abraham.

During the interview, Carlson referred to a biblical verse in which God promises Abraham land stretching “from the wadi of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates - the land of the Kenites, Kenizzites, Kadmonites, Hittites, Perizzites, Rephaites, Amorites, Canaanites, Girgashites and Jebusites”.

Carlson noted that such a description in modern geographical terms would include “like, basically the entire Middle East”.

“The Levant … ‘Israel’, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon – it’d also be big parts of Saudi Arabia and Iraq,” Carlson said.

Huckabee responded: “I’m not sure it would go that far, but it would be a big piece of land.”

He added, “‘Israel’ is a land that God gave, through Abraham, to a people that he chose. It was a people, a place and a purpose.”

When pressed on whether "Israel" has the right to that territory, Huckabee replied, “It would be fine if they took it all.”

Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and long-time conservative figure and Christian Zionist, represents a traditional pro- “Israel” current within US politics and is a close ally of former President Donald Trump.

 

Israel Syria Lebanon Jordan Egypt UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
!US’ Huckabee: ‘Israel’ Has Biblical Right to Take ME

!US’ Huckabee: ‘Israel’ Has Biblical Right to Take ME

one day ago
Lessons Unlearned: From Winograd to 2024

Lessons Unlearned: From Winograd to 2024

2 days ago
 “Israel” Panics as Iran’s Missile Arsenal Grows Unstoppable

 “Israel” Panics as Iran’s Missile Arsenal Grows Unstoppable

2 days ago
“Israel” is Worried: Iran Might Launch A Surprise Attack

“Israel” is Worried: Iran Might Launch A Surprise Attack

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 21-02-2026 Hour: 01:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot