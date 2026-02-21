US’ Huckabee: ‘Israel’ Has Biblical Right to Take ME!

By Staff, Agencies

The US ambassador to the “Israeli” entity, Mike Huckabee, said it would be “fine” if “Israel” took control of all land referenced in biblical scripture, during an interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson.

Speaking in an interview posted Friday, Huckabee cited Old Testament scripture to argue that the land was divinely granted to the descendants of Abraham.

During the interview, Carlson referred to a biblical verse in which God promises Abraham land stretching “from the wadi of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates - the land of the Kenites, Kenizzites, Kadmonites, Hittites, Perizzites, Rephaites, Amorites, Canaanites, Girgashites and Jebusites”.

Carlson noted that such a description in modern geographical terms would include “like, basically the entire Middle East”.

“The Levant … ‘Israel’, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon – it’d also be big parts of Saudi Arabia and Iraq,” Carlson said.

Huckabee responded: “I’m not sure it would go that far, but it would be a big piece of land.”

He added, “‘Israel’ is a land that God gave, through Abraham, to a people that he chose. It was a people, a place and a purpose.”

When pressed on whether "Israel" has the right to that territory, Huckabee replied, “It would be fine if they took it all.”

Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and long-time conservative figure and Christian Zionist, represents a traditional pro- “Israel” current within US politics and is a close ally of former President Donald Trump.