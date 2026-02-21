US Lawmakers Move towards Vote on Limiting Trump’s Iran Strike Authority

By Staff, Agencies

Members of the US Congress could vote as soon as next week on legislation aimed at blocking President Donald Trump from launching military strikes against Iran without explicit congressional approval.

Reporting on Friday, Reuters said both Democrats and a small number of Republicans had repeatedly attempted to pass war powers resolutions that would bar the president from initiating military action against foreign governments without lawmakers’ consent. Those efforts have failed, with Trump’s Republican allies arguing that Congress should not restrict the president’s authority in the area.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Senator Rand Paul filed a Senate resolution late last month to block hostilities against Iran unless explicitly authorized by a congressional declaration of war.

“If some of my colleagues support war, then they should have the guts to vote for the war, and to be held accountable by their constituents, rather than hiding under their desks,” Kaine said in a statement on Friday, as US military assets moved towards Iran.

An aide to Kaine said there was no timetable yet for when the Senate might take up the resolution, but in the House of Representatives, Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna said they planned to force a vote on a similar measure next week.

“Trump officials say there's a 90% chance of strikes on Iran. He can't without Congress,” Khanna said in a post on X.

The congressional push comes as the United States has been amassing military assets near Iran. US officials said on February 12 that the Department of War was sending an additional aircraft carrier, along with thousands of troops, warplanes, and guided-missile destroyers, to the region.

Trump said most recently, referring to the USS Gerald R. Ford, “In case we don't make a deal, we'll need it.”