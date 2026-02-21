Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Imam Khamenei Donates 50 billion Rials to Free Needy Prisoners

Imam Khamenei Donates 50 billion Rials to Free Needy Prisoners
folder_openIran access_timeone day ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has donated 50 billion rials for the release of needy prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes.

In the run-up to a fundraiser event, Imam Khamenei donated 50 billion rials for the release of needy prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes.

The event is held annually in Iran during the holy month of Ramadan at the initiative of Diya [Blood Money] Headquarters.

The fundraising event is held annually during the Holy Month of Ramadan in Tehran and other cities of the country with the participation of officials and benevolent donors.

On the occasion of this year’s event, Imam Khamenei made a significant donation to support the humanitarian cause.

 

Iran ramadan ImamKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Imam Khamenei Donates 50 billion Rials to Free Needy Prisoners

Imam Khamenei Donates 50 billion Rials to Free Needy Prisoners

one day ago
Iran to Present Nuclear Deal Draft to US in Days

Iran to Present Nuclear Deal Draft to US in Days

one day ago
Araghchi to Trump: Prove Your Claim of 32,000 Deaths in Iran Riots

Araghchi to Trump: Prove Your Claim of 32,000 Deaths in Iran Riots

one day ago
Tehran Warns of Severe Fallout if Washington Launches Military Action

Tehran Warns of Severe Fallout if Washington Launches Military Action

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 21-02-2026 Hour: 01:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot