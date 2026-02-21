- Home
Imam Khamenei Donates 50 billion Rials to Free Needy Prisoners
By Staff, Agencies
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has donated 50 billion rials for the release of needy prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes.
In the run-up to a fundraiser event, Imam Khamenei donated 50 billion rials for the release of needy prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes.
The event is held annually in Iran during the holy month of Ramadan at the initiative of Diya [Blood Money] Headquarters.
The fundraising event is held annually during the Holy Month of Ramadan in Tehran and other cities of the country with the participation of officials and benevolent donors.
On the occasion of this year’s event, Imam Khamenei made a significant donation to support the humanitarian cause.
