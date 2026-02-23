Witkoff: Trump Questions Iran’s Refusal to Yield Amid US Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

US special envoy to West Asia Steve Witkoff said that President Donald Trump is questioning why Iran has not given in to US demands regarding its nuclear program, despite a significant American military buildup in the region.

In an interview with Lara Trump on Fox News, Witkoff said the president had raised the issue with him earlier in the day. He described Trump as “curious” about why Iran had not, in his words, “capitulated” under mounting pressure, noting that the president believes he has multiple options available.

Witkoff said Trump is asking why, given the level of US naval and military presence in the region, Iran has not approached Washington with assurances that it does not seek a nuclear weapon and outlined steps it would be prepared to take. He added that Trump’s position requires Iran to maintain zero uranium enrichment, alleging that Tehran has enriched uranium beyond civilian needs.

Witkoff also confirmed that he met with Reza Pahlavi at the president’s direction, though he did not elaborate on the discussion.

The remarks come amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran. While Trump has repeatedly urged Iran to reach an agreement, the US has also increased its military presence in the region.

Iranian officials have said they would respond firmly to any new military action, pointing to last June’s US strikes that were followed by an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base, a key American military installation in Qatar.