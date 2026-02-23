Ansarullah Condemns “Israeli” Strike in Lebanon, Calls for Coordinated Arab Response

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has denounced what it described as a “bloody massacre” carried out by the “Israeli” entity in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa region, an attack that left around a dozen people dead and many others wounded. The group characterized the strike as a blatant violation of humanitarian principles and international law.

In a statement issued Sunday, Ansarullah’s political bureau said the airstrike, which targeted a neighborhood inside the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, southern Lebanon, forms part of what it views as “Israel’s” broader expansionist agenda.

The movement argued that the incident goes beyond an assault on Lebanese civilians and a breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty. It framed the strike as linked to efforts aimed at reshaping regional dynamics under concepts such as “Greater 'Israel'” and the “New Middle East.”

Ansarullah also declared full solidarity with the Lebanese people and with Hezbollah in confronting what it described as ongoing “Israeli” aggression supported by US and Western backing.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported that “Israeli” strikes in eastern Lebanon martyred 10 people and wounded 24, including three children.

In the same statement, Ansarullah sharply criticized recent remarks by US Ambassador to the “Israeli”-occupied territories Mike Huckabee, who suggested that the entity has the right to expand its territory across a broad area of West Asia.

The Yemeni movement said Huckabee’s comments exceeded diplomatic norms and reflected explicit US support for “Israel’s” territorial ambitions at the expense of Palestine and other Arab states. It stressed that expressions of condemnation alone are no longer sufficient.

Ansarullah concluded by urging Arab governments to adopt serious and coordinated measures to confront what it described as escalating dangers. It also called on Arab and Muslim nations to assume their responsibilities in the face of what it warned are profound challenges threatening the region as a whole.