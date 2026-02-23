Putin Calls Nuclear Modernization Russia’s Top Strategic Focus

By Staff, Agencies

President Vladimir Putin has declared that strengthening Russia’s nuclear capabilities is now an “absolute priority” after the expiration of the country’s final remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States.

In a video address on Sunday marking Russia’s Defender of the Fatherland Day, Putin said the continued development of the nuclear triad is essential to safeguarding national security, maintaining strategic deterrence and preserving the global balance of power.

He also vowed to bolster Russia’s army and navy further, drawing on lessons learned from nearly four years of fighting in Ukraine.

Moscow and Washington, which together hold the vast majority of the world’s nuclear arsenal, are no longer constrained by any arms control framework following the recent expiration of the New START agreement.

Russia and the United States collectively control more than 90 percent of global nuclear weapons. As of January 2025, Russia possessed over 4,300 nuclear warheads, while the US had roughly 3,700.

Analysts say both countries are upgrading their nuclear forces, intensifying what many view as an ongoing arms race.

With nuclear weapons once again taking center stage and no significant progress emerging from diplomatic efforts, including last year’s Alaska meeting between Donald Trump and Putin, the end of New START marks a more unstable and uncertain period for global security.