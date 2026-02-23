Araghchi Says Diplomatic Breakthrough on Nuclear Dispute Within Reach

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says prospects remain strong for resolving the nuclear standoff with the United States through diplomacy, stressing that a mutually beneficial agreement is still achievable.

In an interview aired Sunday by CBS News, Araghchi underlined that diplomacy is the only viable route if Washington genuinely seeks a resolution regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities. He described the possibility of a negotiated settlement as realistic, adding that a solution based on a win-win framework is “within reach.”

He dismissed the effectiveness of military pressure, saying additional force deployments would neither advance negotiations nor coerce Tehran.

His remarks followed the second round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, which took place on February 17 at the Omani consulate in Geneva. Similar to the earlier round held in Muscat, discussions centered on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of US sanctions. According to Araghchi, both sides agreed on a set of guiding principles aimed at facilitating further negotiations.

Meanwhile, a senior US official told Reuters that Iran is expected to submit a written proposal outlining a path forward. Another US official, speaking to Axios, indicated that American negotiators would be prepared to return to Geneva for additional talks if Tehran delivers a detailed proposal within 48 hours.

Tensions remain high as Washington continues to demand that Iran halt its nuclear program, while Tehran insists its activities are strictly peaceful and within its rights under international law. The dispute has unfolded alongside increased US military deployments in the region and repeated warnings of potential military action from President Donald Trump.

Addressing the timeline for presenting a draft proposal to Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, Araghchi said Iran is finalizing elements that reflect the concerns and interests of both parties. He expressed optimism that during the anticipated meeting in Geneva, negotiators could refine the draft and move swiftly toward an agreement.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi later confirmed that the next round of indirect talks is scheduled for Thursday in Geneva.

When asked about the differences between a potential new accord and the 2015 nuclear agreement—formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA]—Araghchi noted that circumstances have evolved significantly over the past decade.

Iran’s nuclear program has advanced technologically, and sanctions pressure has intensified. Nevertheless, he suggested that both sides could craft an agreement that improves upon the earlier deal by focusing first on core principles: ensuring the permanent peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program while securing broader sanctions relief.