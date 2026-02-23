Iran Engages Regional Diplomacy as Next Round of Indirect US Nuclear Talks Approaches

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held consultations with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi regarding preparations for the upcoming round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

During a telephone conversation on Monday, the two diplomats reviewed the latest developments and discussed arrangements for continuing the talks.

Earlier, the Omani foreign minister reaffirmed his country’s support for the diplomatic process and confirmed that the third round of Iran–US negotiations will be held next Thursday in Geneva. Oman has been serving as a mediator in the discussions. The first round of the renewed talks took place in Muscat, while the second was convened in Geneva.

In parallel, Araghchi expressed optimism about the prospects for diplomacy in an interview with CBS News, stating that there remains a “good chance” of reaching a diplomatic solution based on a mutually beneficial outcome.

He emphasized that if the United States seeks a resolution concerning Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, diplomacy is the only effective path.

He dismissed military pressure as unproductive, noting that increased military deployments would neither resolve the issue nor compel Iran to alter its position.

His remarks come amid reports of a significant American military presence in the region, including aircraft carriers, warplanes, and missile systems positioned near Iran. Tehran has maintained that it will respond decisively to any act of military aggression.

Araghchi has also engaged in consultations with other regional counterparts. In a phone call with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, the two sides discussed recent regional and international developments.

Hussein reiterated Baghdad’s support for diplomatic efforts and voiced hope that the negotiations would produce positive results for Iran and contribute to broader regional stability.

Additionally, Araghchi spoke with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, reviewing the progress of the indirect negotiations and emphasizing continued coordination and cooperation within a regional framework to advance the diplomatic process.