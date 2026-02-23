Kim Jong-un Secures Third Term as Workers’ Party General Secretary

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been reelected as General Secretary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea for a third consecutive term, according to state media reports.

The decision was announced Monday, with delegates at the Party Congress praising Kim’s leadership and crediting him with advancing the country’s nuclear capabilities and reinforcing its regional position.

The Congress stated that under his command, North Korea has built a military force capable of responding to “any threat of aggression” and confronting “any form of war,” while ensuring national pride and long-term stability.

The official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim’s reelection reflected the “unshakable will and unanimous desire” of thousands of delegates. The confirmation came on the fourth day of the Congress, a gathering held every five years to select the party’s top leader. Kim has occupied the position since 2016.

The Congress, which began last Thursday, is expected to serve as a platform for Kim to outline key policy directions for the next five years across military, diplomatic, and economic sectors.

Western analysts suggest that Kim may use the forum to unveil updated military objectives, potentially focusing on modernizing conventional forces and further integrating them with the country’s nuclear deterrent.

He is also anticipated to promote a renewed strategy of economic “self-reliance,” relying on domestic mobilization efforts amid gradual post-pandemic recovery supported by renewed trade with China and reported arms exports to Russia.

Meanwhile, Pyongyang has continued to dismiss overtures for dialogue from US President Donald Trump since the start of his second term, insisting that Washington abandon its demand for denuclearization as a precondition for negotiations. Kim has also maintained that South Korea remains a permanent adversary so long as it operates under US influence.