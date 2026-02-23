European Commission Seeks Clarification from Trump Over Future Tariff Plans

By Staff, Agencies

The European Commission has called on US President Donald Trump to refrain from introducing new tariffs on European goods and to clarify his trade policy stance following a recent Supreme Court decision limiting his authority.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that Trump lacked the legal basis to impose tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act [IEEPA].

In response, Trump signed a new order implementing a 10 percent global tariff under separate legislation and later indicated the rate could increase to 15 percent. He criticized the justices who opposed his earlier measures, calling their decision a “disgrace to the nation.”

In a statement issued Sunday, the European Commission requested “full clarity” regarding Washington’s next steps, arguing that the current uncertainty contradicts commitments to “fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial” trade outlined in the EU–US joint statement of August 2025.

The Commission stressed that it would safeguard the bloc’s economic interests, emphasizing that European businesses require fair treatment, predictability and legal certainty. It further maintained that EU exports should not face tariff hikes exceeding the previously agreed comprehensive ceiling.

Describing tariffs as taxes that increase costs for consumers and businesses alike, the Commission cited recent studies to support its position.

Trump has consistently defended his tariff strategy, asserting that other nations have taken advantage of the United States and that protective measures are necessary to shield domestic industries and address what he considers unfair trade practices.

He has also linked trade policy to broader geopolitical disputes, including warning of additional tariffs against European countries opposing his proposal to annex Greenland from Denmark.