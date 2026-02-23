Sayyed Al-Houthi: Huckabee’s Remarks A Reflection of US Policy

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi cautioned that Us ambassador Mike Huckabee's claims on “Israel” holding the “biblical right” to occupy West Asia “reflect his country's policies.”

During an interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson, Huckabee said it would be “fine” if "Israel" took control of all land referenced in biblical scripture, citing Old Testament scripture to argue that the land was divinely granted to the descendants of Abraham.

Blasting the US ambassador's statements, Sayyed Al-Houthi said Huckabee has repeatedly expressed Washington's support for the occupation of the region by “Israel”, and its control of its people, nations, and resources.

In his Sunday speech, the Yemeni leader stressed that the US is the “Israeli” entity’s partner in “all its crimes and aggression” as well as its agendas and conspiracies.

“Despite relying on deceptive mechanisms, such as Trump’s council, their daily crimes against the Palestinian people lay bare their true intentions,” he said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi further warned of the escalating targeting of Islamic holy sites, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque, where additional restrictions have been imposed, limiting worshippers’ access.

He noted that the occupation has set a specific ceiling on the number of worshippers permitted to pray at the mosque, calling the move “a very dangerous, hostile step.”

According to Sayyed Al-Houthi, the ultimate objective of the occupation is to destroy the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque as a major Islamic holy site and replace it with the Temple Mount.

He cautioned that “the enemies are trying to lead this nation to indifference until something very dangerous happens,” pointing to ongoing killings in Gaza, violations in the West Bank, and continued attacks in Lebanon