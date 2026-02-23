Pezeshkian: Encouraging Signal in US Talks, Iran Ready for Any Scenario

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has welcomed an "encouraging" signal in indirect talks with the United States about Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program while expressing the country’s readiness for “any potential scenario.”

“Recent negotiations [with the US] involved the exchange of practical proposals and yielded encouraging signals,” Pezeshkian said in a post on his X account on Sunday.

He reiterated Iran's commitment to peace and stability in the region but he emphasized that Iran continues to closely monitor US actions.

Iran has “made all necessary preparations for any potential scenario,” he noted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that a new round of negotiations with the US is set to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday.

In an interview with CBS News, Araghchi said there is still "a good chance" for a diplomatic solution to the nuclear dispute based on a win-win outcome for all sides, emphasizing, "A solution is at our reach."

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyed Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi later confirmed the Thursday talks in Geneva. Oman previously hosted the Iran-US indirect nuclear talks and facilitated the latest round in Geneva last week.

The agenda of the previous talks in Muscat and Geneva focused primarily on the nuclear issue and the lifting of illegal US sanctions.

Following the second phase of talks on February 17, the Iranian foreign minister said the two sides agreed on a set of guiding principles to clear the path for future talks.

The US maintains that Iran must cease its nuclear program, whereas Tehran asserts that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons and says it is entitled to peaceful nuclear energy.

Washington began its war rhetoric against Iran after recent economic protests in the country, which were hijacked by foreign spy agencies and turned violent.

Since then, the US president has kept threatening military action against Iran, deploying two carrier groups and dozens of fighter jets, bombers, and refueling aircraft to regional waters near Iran.