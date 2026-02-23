The Ben Gurion Confrontation: A Crisis of Loyalty

By Mohamad Hammoud

Carlson’s post-interview interrogation by “Israel” exposes the jagged rift between American national interests and elite religious ideology.

The high-stakes interview between Tucker Carlson and Ambassador Mike Huckabee at Ben Gurion Airport revealed a profound fracture within American conservatism over the nation’s “unhealthy relationship” with “Israel.” Carlson feared for his life: Netanyahu had publicly labeled him antisemitic, and he worried that “Israeli” authorities might treat his plane as a legitimate target, recalling the USS Liberty attack in 1967, when 34 American sailors were killed, and the incident was dismissed as a “mistake.” Despite these real threats, the American Embassy in "Tel Aviv" refused to provide any security for him, leaving Carlson vulnerable to a state with a history of killing American personnel with impunity.

Middle East Eye reported that after the cameras stopped rolling, Carlson and his team were detained by “Israeli” security and interrogated for details of their conversation with a US Ambassador. The ordeal reinforced his doubts about an alliance in which a key partner treats a prominent American journalist not as a guest, but as a potential enemy.

Theological Expansion Over National Sovereignty

Ambassador Huckabee largely ignored these personal concerns, instead advocating a radical theological expansionism that critics argue undermines US sovereignty. According to the Associated Press, he sparked international outrage by claiming it would be “fine” if “Israel” annexed vast territories based on biblical promises rather than international law. His endorsement of “Greater ‘Israel’” — a concept stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates — represents a sharp break from decades of established American foreign policy. By prioritizing ancient scripture over modern diplomatic boundaries, Huckabee positioned himself more as a theological envoy for “Israel” than a neutral representative of the American people.

The Human Cost and the “Terror Kid” Narrative

The moral chasm between the two men deepened when the discussion turned to the human cost of the Gaza conflict. Huckabee claimed the “Israeli” military causes fewer civilian casualties than the US, a statement Carlson repeatedly challenged as mathematically dubious. According to TRT World, when Carlson highlighted the thousands of children killed by “Israeli” strikes, Huckabee dismissed them as 14-year-old “terror kids” participating in hostilities. This callous framing exposes a disturbing willingness to justify extreme violence, normalizing a security narrative that many human rights observers view as a defense of war crimes.

Elite Impunity and the Haven for Predation

Carlson also exposed a pattern of elite impunity, questioning why “Israeli” interests often evade accountability. He pressed Huckabee on cases in which American law failed to return US. child molesters who had fled to “Israel” after committing crimes on American soil. This glaring double standard shields foreign sensitivities over US justice and reinforces the perception that the “special relationship” acts as a protective cover for behavior that would never be tolerated from any other nation, forcing American citizens to bow to a foreign power’s domestic priorities.

Intelligence Betrayals and the Pollard Precedent

The interview also explored intelligence betrayals, focusing on Huckabee’s meetings with convicted spy Jonathan Pollard, who stole massive amounts of classified data and has never expressed remorse. Carlson noted that Pollard continues to urge American Jews to prioritize “Israel” over their own country, yet Huckabee hosted him twice. This reverence for a convicted traitor highlights a deep rot within American institutions, where loyalty to “Israel” is often rewarded more than service to the United States.

Social Subsidies and the Taxpayer Burden

Economic disparities further inflamed the exchange. Carlson questioned why billions in US aid support social programs in “Israel,” including universal healthcare and state-funded abortions, while Americans face neglect at home. TRT World noted that this irony hits especially hard for “pro-life” conservatives, who find themselves subsidizing procedures abroad they vehemently oppose. This flow of wealth underscores that the American elite are more invested in “Israeli” prosperity than in addressing crumbling infrastructure, rising poverty, and growing inequality within the United States, fueling public resentment and exposing the lopsided priorities of US foreign policy.

A Fractured Future for the American Right

The confrontation marks a defining fracture within the American right, pitting entrenched Christian Zionists against a rising “America First” skepticism. While the establishment clings to a “bless ‘Israel’ at all costs” mentality, younger conservatives are beginning to ask why American blood and resources are sacrificed for a foreign power. Huckabee’s ideological bluntness signals a future in which American foreign policy may finally confront its contradictions, forcing the nation to decide whether ambassadors serve Washington or Tel Aviv, and whether American interests should ever be secondary to those of “Israel.”