16 US Warships, 40000 Troops to Middle East

By Staff, Agencies

The US military buildup in the Middle East has expanded significantly, with Washington assembling 16 warships, around 40000 troops, and at least seven air wings in the region, the Financial Times reported.

According to the report, the buildup includes an extensive naval presence and reinforced air capabilities, amid rising US-Iran tensions.

Trump said on Thursday that he will decide within the next 10 to 15 days whether to pursue diplomacy with Iran or launch military action, Axios reported.

Speaking during a meeting in Washington, Trump indicated that the coming days would be decisive for US policy. “Now we may have to take it a step further, or we may not,” he said, adding, “Maybe we are going to make a deal [with Iran].”

The United States already maintained five air wings, command units consisting of around 70 aircraft each, at bases across Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. It has since added two additional air wings aboard the aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford.

The naval component of the US warships' Middle East deployment now totals 16 vessels, forming what US President Donald Trump described as a “massive armada.”

Earlier, Trump stated that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran and expressed hope that Iran would agree to negotiate a "fair and equitable" deal that would entail the complete abolition of nuclear weapons.

The addition of air wings aboard USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford further reinforces the US aircraft carriers' posture, expanding Washington’s operational reach in the region.

The broader US troop presence in the Middle East now stands at approximately 40,000 personnel, underscoring the scale of the military concentration.

Citing data from “Tel Aviv” University, Financial Times reported that the “Muwaffaq Salti” military base in Jordan hosted at least 66 fighter jets, including 18 F-35s, 17 F-15s, and eight A-10s. The base also houses EA-18 electronic warfare aircraft and transport planes.

Satellite data also indicates an increase in the number of fighter jets at a Saudi Arabian air base, further reflecting the expanded US air bases in Jordan and Gulf footprint.

Trump has pushed the United States closer to a potential war with Iran, ordering a major military buildup and raising the prospect of an extended air campaign even as advisors warn that escalation could distract from economic messaging ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

The Trump administration’s posture has sharpened US-Iran tensions across West Asia, where US forces have expanded their presence amid warnings of strikes tied to Iran’s nuclear program. Yet Trump has not publicly presented a detailed case for war, leaving questions about strategic goals, escalation risks, and how Washington would manage regional fallout.

Trump has ordered a substantial deployment of US forces to West Asia, including aircraft carriers and warplanes, as the administration prepares for the possibility of a multi-week air attack on Iran.

A senior White House official said that despite Trump’s rhetoric, there was still no “unified support” within the administration to go ahead with an attack on Iran. The official said advisors are also concerned about sending a “distracted message” to undecided voters who are more focused on domestic economic concerns.

A second White House official, responding to Reuters, said the president’s approach was producing results and defended the broader agenda. “All of the President's actions put America First – be it through making the entire world safer or bringing economic deliverables home to our country,” the official said.