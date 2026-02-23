US Praises Mexico after Cartel Kingpin Killed

By Staff, Agencies

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has praised Mexico’s security forces for eliminating one of the country’s most wanted drug lords, calling it a major victory for the region and the world.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, was wounded during a joint operation led by the Mexican army in the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco, and later died while being flown to Mexico City, the Mexican Defense Ministry said. He led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal groups and allegedly a major supplier of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamines to the US market.

The cartel was designated a foreign terrorist organization by Washington last year. Oseguera was the most-wanted person in Mexico and among the most sought-after suspects in the US, with rewards of up to $15 million offered for information leading to his capture.

“I’ve just been informed that Mexican security forces have killed ‘El Mencho,’ one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins. This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world,” Landau wrote on X on Sunday, adding that “the good guys are stronger than the bad guys.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Cervantes as “an infamous drug lord” and confirmed that the US had provided intelligence support for the operation. “‘El Mencho’ was a top target for the Mexican and United States governments as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland,” she wrote on X, adding that the administration of President Donald Trump thanked “the Mexican military for their cooperation and successful execution of this operation.”

According to Mexican authorities, troops came under fire during the raid. Several suspected cartel gunmen were killed, while others were wounded or arrested, and weapons, including armored vehicles and rocket launchers, were seized.

The operation triggered unrest across parts of Jalisco, with reports of burning vehicles and roadblocks. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors as security forces sought to contain the violence.