Iran to Enemies: Your Defeat is Certain

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army’s chief commander Major General Amir Hatami has derided the enemies’ claim of invincibility, saying they did not expect the country to display such steadfastness in the face of their significant regional military buildup.

“The enemies claim they are invincible, but this is a false claim,” Hatami said during a graduation ceremony at the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG]’s University of Command and Staff in Tehran on Monday.

He further added that “The enemy did not expect to face such steadfastness, despite deploying aircraft carriers and other weapons.”

The remarks came as the United States has deployed two aircraft carriers as well as numerous warplanes and missile systems in the region, including around the Islamic Republic.

Hatami said the US’s most recent warlike posturing was aimed at trying to gradually weaken Iran and exhaust its people, saying, “The enemy believes we are in a position of weakness and that it holds the upper hand.”

“But it is mistaken. The great Iran cannot be swallowed,” he asserted. “Today, millions of soldiers in Iran stand ready to sacrifice their lives for the homeland.”

The escalatory efforts come despite the relatively fresh firsthand experience of decisive Iranian reprisal during the Israeli-American war against the Islamic Republic last June.

In the face of the aggression, the IRG targeted sensitive and strategic targets across the occupied territories with hundreds of missiles, including ballistic and hypersonic variants. The IRG also struck the al-Udeid Airbase, Washington’s most important such outpost in West Asia, with volleys of ballistic missiles.

The commander cited the sore experiences of the United States’ leading seemingly unending wars against Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq, only to “ultimately withdraw in disgrace.”

“Therefore, the enemy's defeat is certain,” he asserted.

Reiterating the Islamic Republic’s resolve to withstand the pressure and retaliate against any fresh military adventurism on the part of Washington and its allies, Hatami stressed that the country would not let its enemies compromise its territorial integrity.

“It [the enemy] should know and be aware that the Iranian nation will stand firm with full determination and will not allow this malicious plan to be carried out. In the Army, we will defend Iran’s independence and territorial integrity until our last breath.”