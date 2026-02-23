US: 49% of Americans Oppose Military Action against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A report published by the University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll suggests that most Americans are not in favor of the United States launching military action against Iran under current conditions, despite escalating tensions and threats of force from the White House.

The survey, conducted February 5-9 among 1,004 US adults, found that only 21% support “the United States initiating an attack on Iran under the current circumstances,” while 49% oppose such a move and 30% remain uncertain. The findings come as the Trump administration mobilizes additional US military assets in the Middle East and warns that force remains an option if talks with Tehran fail.

The data indicate that a clear plurality of Americans reject another war in the region, reflecting fatigue with decades of costly military interventions across West Asia. With nearly half opposing an attack and another 30% undecided, the idea of initiating hostilities against Iran lacks broad public legitimacy.

Partisan divisions are significant. Forty percent of Republicans support a potential strike, compared with just 6% of Democrats and 21% of independents. At the same time, opposition is strongest among Democrats, with 74% rejecting military action, while a majority of independents also oppose it. Notably, 35% of Republicans said they do not know whether they favor or oppose an attack, suggesting hesitation even within Trump’s base.

The poll further probed who Americans believe would benefit the most from a war with Iran. Responses were split: 31% said US interests would be most advanced, 35% said other parties would benefit more, and 33% said they did not know. Among those pointing to outside beneficiaries, 16% cited "Israel", 11% mentioned the Iranian people, and 3% referred to some Arab states.

The partisan contrast on this question is revealing. Far more Democrats [22%] than Republicans [11%] said a war would most advance Israeli interests, while significantly more Republicans [20%] than Democrats [4%] said it would advance the interests of the Iranian people. These perceptions reflect a broader skepticism among Americans about whose agenda would actually be served by another confrontation.

The report warns that “public attitudes toward a possible war with Iran could change over time depending on the circumstances,” especially since nearly one-third of Americans say they “don’t know” where they stand. However, at present, the war option is clearly not popular.

In addition to Iran, the survey addressed the recent release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. A plurality of respondents said they were uncertain whether Epstein had ties to a foreign intelligence service, while 40% believed such a connection was likely. When asked how the latest disclosures affected their view of President Trump, 49% said their opinion had become more negative, compared with only 4% who said it had improved.

Taken together, the findings suggest that while Washington signals readiness to escalate against Tehran, public appetite for initiating war remains weak. For many Americans, the prospect of attacking Iran appears less a matter of national defense and more another potential entry into a destabilizing conflict whose consequences would reverberate far beyond the region.

Former British diplomat and Director of the Conflicts Forum, Alastair Crooke, has argued that the current trajectory toward confrontation is being shaped less by US public consensus and more by strategic recalibration at the top levels of power.