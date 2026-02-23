The Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem on 33rd Anniv. of Al-Mahdi Schools

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on the Occasion of the Birth of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance) and the 33rd Anniversary of Al-Mahdi Schools on February 3, 2026.

In the name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate. Praise be to God, Lord of the worlds. Peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation, our master, our beloved, and our leader, the Messenger of God, our Prophet Muhammad, and upon his pure and immaculate Household, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets, messengers, the righteous, and the martyrs until the Day of Judgment. Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Today, we gather at the celebration of the Islamic Institution for Education and Teaching – Imam Al-Mahdi Schools, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance, on the thirty-third anniversary of the founding of this institution and its schools. This calls on us to begin by speaking about Imam Al-Mahdi because this anniversary is linked to the blessed birth of the Imam of the Age, Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance. We consider this occasion to be the foundation, the spring, and the point of departure.

Accordingly, I will address three matters: first, the anniversary of the birth of Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance; second, the celebration of the Islamic Institution for Education and Teaching on its thirty-third anniversary; and third, the general political situation.

I begin with the birth of Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance. Where do we begin? We begin with faith in Almighty Allah, the One and Only Creator who created all of humanity, who sent the prophets and messengers, and who sent the Seal of the Prophets and Messengers and the Master of them all, Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him and his family. He was sent with the message of Islam through the Holy Quran. Likewise, the narrations, hadiths, and the positions taken by the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him and his family, were a practical translation of what Almighty Allah intended. Thus, Allah says: “Nor does he speak of his own whims. It is only a revelation sent down [to him].” (Surat al-Najm, 3–4). This means that what Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him and his family, says is from Allah Almighty, expressed in the language he uses or through the positions he takes.

From here, when we return to the Holy Qur’an and to the noble Prophetic narrations, we find that they affirm the existence of a man who will appear at the end of time: Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance. This is a point of consensus among Muslims, both Sunni and Shiite alike, based on the Holy Quran and the noble Prophetic hadiths. There is agreement among Muslims that Imam al-Mahdi will appear at the end of time. The difference is that the Shiites, in particular, believe that the Imam whose reappearance is awaited is a specific individual who already exists: Muhammad ibn al-Hasan al-Mahdi, a descendant of the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him and his family, through Fatimah al-Zahra, peace be upon her, through the bloodline of Imam Hussein [AS] from Amir al-Mu’minin Ali, peace be upon him, until we reach Imam al-Mahdi, the Twelfth Imam from the Imams of Ahl al-Bayt, peace be upon them. He was born in the year 255 AH, entered occultation in the year 329 AH, and remains in occultation by the will of Almighty Allah, and he will one day reappear.

I will not debate whether such a long life is possible or impossible. It is possible because this is the will of Almighty Allah and His decree. How do we believe in this matter? We believe through the verses of the Qur’an and the narrations. Therefore, the discussion should not center on these details; rather, the fundamental discussion must be about the existence of Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance.

Almighty Allah has promised us. He says, “Indeed, Pharaoh [arrogantly] elevated himself in the land and divided its people into [subservient] groups, one of which he persecuted, slaughtering their sons and keeping their women. He was truly one of the corruptors. But it was Our Will to favour those who were oppressed in the land, making them models [of faith] as well as successors.” ( al-Qasas, 4–5). From this noble verse—“But it was Our Will to favour those who were oppressed in the land, making them models [of faith] as well as successors”—the narrations that interpret it explain that it is an expression of the promise of the reappearance of Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance.

It is also narrated from the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him and his family: “Al-Mahdi is from my progeny. He will have an occultation and a period of bewilderment during which nations will go astray. He will come bearing the legacy of the prophets, and he will fill the earth with justice and equity as it was filled with injustice and oppression.” This is a clear declaration of his name and lineage.

Accordingly, we believe that Allah’s promise to us is that the Imam, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance, will indeed appear. This promise grants us determination and strength. We are meant to believe in it as part of our faith in Almighty Allah, in the Messenger, peace and blessings be upon him and his family, and in the entire Islamic system, because this has been transmitted from the Prophet and from the interpretation of the Quranic verses.

The second matter: This world is filled with immense trials. The tests that take place in it cause human beings to experience difficult and complex conditions. Almighty Allah has informed us that this world is a realm of trial, examination, testing, and eventual passing away. In other words, if anyone expects to find complete comfort in this world, they will not find it here. So what are we to do? He has told us that when you face trials, be patient and endure, for one day you will be rewarded by Allah Almighty on the Day of Resurrection.

But Allah, Glorified and Exalted, has granted us an additional gift. He has said that even in this world, when you see matters closing in on you, when disbelief spreads and injustice prevails, do not think that this will continue indefinitely. Even in this world, although the scene may appear dominated by deviation, arrogance, and oppressive forces that seem to control everything, the reality is different. There is a divine promise that there will be victory—not just any victory, but a decisive, overwhelming, and transformative victory that will overturn the equation for all of humanity, from beginning to end: “He will fill the earth with justice and equity as it was filled with injustice and oppression.”

This promise is extremely important. It means that the trials we witness must be understood as temporary trials—or at the very least, trials that may last for some of us for a period of time—but ultimately, others will share in that great victory, in addition to the partial victories that may occur beforehand.

Almighty Allah says: “Do you think you will be admitted into Paradise without being tested like those before you? They were afflicted with suffering and adversity and were so [violently] shaken that [even] the Messenger and the believers with him cried out, ‘When will Allah’s help come?’ Indeed, Allah’s help is [always] near.” (Al-Baqarah, 214).

Thus, the promise of victory accompanies every trial and every hardship. Today, as we witness the complexities unfolding around the world, we may ask: Is it still possible for us to prevail? Is it possible to achieve a great victory? Yes. You will be victorious, God willing. And this victory is distinct from the ultimate and greater victory that will come with Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance.

The third important point is that the hope we carry within us gives us an additional driving force. Even if such hope did not exist, we would still be required to remain committed and steadfast, because this world is a realm of trial. But the Lord of the Worlds wishes to honor us and grant us more. He has told us that this hope must live within us.

What does this hope do? It gives us motivation. It gives us confidence. It gives us greater courage. It enables us to confront challenges, no matter how difficult they may be, because even in this world there remains the possibility of fulfillment, for we have been promised the reappearance of Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance.

What, then, is the state of the believers? The believers are distinguished in the time of the Prophet’s absence and the absence of the Imams, peace and blessings be upon them all. In other words, during the period of occultation, they hold a special capacity, rank, and esteem in the sight of Almighty Allah.

In a noble hadith, the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him and his family, said to his companions: “There will come after you a people, each man among them will have the reward of fifty of you.” They said, “O Messenger of Allah, we were with you at Badr, Hunayn, and Uhud. The Qur’an was revealed among us. We are your companions.” He replied, peace and blessings be upon him and his family: “If you were to bear what they will bear, you would not endure with their patience.”

This means that you who live today, across the world in this era, witnessing disbelief, deviation, and injustice attempting to dominate—committing the most heinous crimes, massacres, atrocities, and forms of corruption—what of it? Those who remain patient in such times—people like you, O believers in Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance; O believers in Almighty Allah and in His great heavenly message—each one of you, through your striving, carries the weight of fifty of those who were with the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him and his family.

What greater rank and honor could one seek beyond this station and this greatness?

Some may ask: How do you remain patient? How do you continue to act and persevere?

My brother, when someone carries such divine gifts and holds such a promise from Allah, would he not remain steadfast? Of course, he would. He endures and perseveres because he will receive his reward—either in this world through victory and divine success, or through martyrdom—and beyond that awaits the immense reward with Almighty Allah. And humanity as a whole will ultimately benefit from the presence of Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance.

This is the foundation upon which we act.

Here, on the occasion of the forty-seventh anniversary of the victory of the blessed Islamic Revolution in Iran, it is necessary to extend our congratulations to the Iranian people, its leadership, and all those working within the Islamic Republic of Iran for the great victory achieved in 1979 under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, may his noble soul be sanctified.

Thereafter, under the leadership of Imam Khamenei, may his shadow be prolonged, this Republic has continued to shine as a great beacon of freedom, integrity, morality, struggle, resistance, liberation, and dignity for the believing human being across the face of the earth. Blessed be this Republic. Blessed be this blessed revolution. Blessed be the Iranian people. Blessed be all the oppressed in the world, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, for this great victory.

God willing, Iran will continue to be the jewel in the crown of the world. It will continue and will be able to defeat

America and “Israel” in the course of the confrontations unfolding in these times and in this era, because whoever stands with Almighty Allah cannot but be victorious, God willing. Likewise, whoever carries the banner of Imam al-Mahdi will also prevail.

Imam Khomeini, may his noble soul be sanctified, used to say: “This Islamic Republic is the state of the Master of the Age. May our souls be sacrificed for the dust beneath his feet.” Why? Because it proceeds along his path and line, awaiting the day when he will be the leader of the nation and of the world.

The second point: congratulations to the Islamic Institution for Education and Teaching – Al-Imam Al-Mahdi Schools, on the passing of thirty-three years since their founding, and on their slogan for this year, “Mahdawiyyun” (Those devoted to Imam al-Mahdi).

This celebration is being held for the teaching staff across the four regions: Beirut, Tyre, Nabatieh, and Baalbek. However, the message of these remarks and this gathering is directed to all those who work within this institution, as well as to the parents, the broader public, and all those who cherish this path and this direction.

Today’s gathering is with the educational cadre that carries out this great mission—a cadre that is, at the same time, the essential pillar of the educational process.

We must understand that a school is both education and upbringing.

As for education, where does the Islamic Institution for Education and Teaching – Al-Imam Al-Mahdi Schools stand? It provides a national education. This means it follows the curriculum officially adopted by the Lebanese state through the Ministry of Education, in the sciences, the humanities, and all matters related to instructional hours, whether general or specialized. The institution adheres fully to the Lebanese curriculum and complies with Lebanese laws, and it competes in the official examinations at the national level.

When it comes to the secondary school certificate, students do not sit for a separate exam specific to the Islamic Institution for Education and Teaching. They take the very same official examinations as all other students and schools across Lebanon. This is because the curriculum is unified for everyone under the framework of licensing and legal compliance.

Therefore, when this school succeeds within the Lebanese curriculum, excels, and achieves strong results, it demonstrates that it is carrying out sound, constructive, and impactful educational work.

The number of branches stands at 29. The total number of educational and administrative staff is 3,427.

As for academic distinction in official examinations, during the past academic year 2024–2025, 1,065 students sat for the Lebanese General Secondary Certificate exams. Of these, 665 students—representing 61.5 percent—achieved grades of excellent or very good.

This level of achievement demonstrates that Imam Al-Mahdi Schools, within the framework of the Lebanese national curriculum and in competition with other schools, rank among the leading educational institutions in Lebanon, holding a distinguished and respected position, praise be to Almighty Allah.

Yes, Imam Al-Mahdi Schools are distinguished not only in the academic field but also in the sphere of upbringing. Alongside their educational achievements and their adoption of modern teaching methods, instructional tools, and digital resources, they also possess a clear strength in the area of moral and value-based formation.

Today, some raise objections regarding Imam Al-Mahdi Schools, claiming that they operate in a way that has no connection to Lebanon. How could that be, when they follow the Lebanese national curriculum? Yes, they provide upbringing—sound, stable, and upright upbringing. In fact, if there were theoretical and practical examinations in moral education in Lebanon, I am confident that the Imam Al-Mahdi Schools would rank first. Why? Because their approach to upbringing is built on firm foundations.

The Imam Al-Mahdi Schools nurture students according to the divine, heavenly religion of Islam, which Almighty Allah sent to humanity. Allah the Exalted says: “Indeed, Allah has done the believers a [great] favor by raising a messenger from among them—reciting to them His revelations, purifying them, and teaching them the Book and wisdom. For indeed they had previously been clearly astray.” ( Ali Imran, 164).

They follow the Islamic educational methodology. What, then, does this Islamic educational framework contain that leads some to object? What does it include? It includes noble character, and clear standards of what is lawful and unlawful. The most noble, the most honorable, and the highest expression of a human being’s humanity—anywhere on earth—is to be a believer in Almighty Allah, to walk according to His law, and to learn and practice noble moral virtues in daily life.

The upbringing provided by the Imam Al-Mahdi Schools is the upbringing of the prophets, the messengers, and the Imams, peace be upon them. The formation that students receive in these schools is what cultivates love of the homeland, defense of the land, and support for the oppressed.

When we speak today of martyrs from among the teaching staff, the students, and the parents, what is this the result of? It is the result of an educational environment in both the school and in society at large—not the school alone, though the school is certainly a contributing factor. Students enter the school with the will and consent of their parents. Those who study there and continue their formation remain grounded in these profound educational principles, which ultimately lead to defense, striving, honorable and principled political engagement, and assuming positions of responsibility with integrity, connection, and commitment to the path of Islam.

Students of the Imam Al-Mahdi Schools excel in knowledge, work, morals, resistance, love of the homeland, attachment to the land, and the desire to advance this country—a shared and unified advancement alongside everyone. Yes, they are cautious of corruption, deviation, and injustice. They avoid disobedience to Almighty Allah, strive not to fall into what is forbidden, do not take the rights of others, do not surrender to the enemy, and do not commit prohibitions.

If this is considered an accusation, then one must ask: who is making the accusation? Naturally, the corrupt will not be pleased with those who walk in obedience to Allah. Otherwise, tell me—what exactly is the objection against them? Why all these criticisms? Why question how they are raised? At times, they say they resemble us, and at other times, they say they do not. But who are you for others to resemble you? We do not even tell anyone to resemble us.

We strive to resemble what Almighty Allah wants.

We work to embody uprightness. Whoever wishes to measure themselves should refer to the correct standard and see how close they are to it and how far they may be from it.

As for the homeland and citizenship, these are realized through adherence to laws and regulations and through cooperation among different parties—and this is indeed being achieved. I say: a student of the Mahdi Schools prays, navigating the course of life with a sense of humanity, social awareness, and ethics. A female student of the Mahdi Schools wears her hijab, elevating her family and society to the level of nobility, dignity, and resistance.

The educator in the Imam Al-Mahdi Schools has chosen the path of a good, honorable, and upright life in order to nurture lives that please Almighty Allah and through which humanity is uplifted. Let Satan and his allies live in shame and disgrace in the face of these righteous students.

Look at the great turnout, praise be to Almighty Allah, and the large number of students—there are more than 35,000 boys and girls enrolled due to this widespread interest in these outstanding schools.

I will conclude by asking the noble teaching staff, along with the administrative cadre, officials, and general management, to stand as we recite together the Du’a al-Ahd (the Covenant Prayer) for Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance:

“O Allah, be, for Your representative, al-Hujjah ibn al-Hasan, Your blessings be upon him and his forefathers, at this hour and at every hour, a guardian, a protector, a leader, a helper, a guide, and an eye, until You make him dwell in Your earth willingly and grant him long-lasting enjoyment in it, by Your mercy, O Most Merciful of the merciful.”

And may Allah send blessings upon our Master Muhammad and his pure and immaculate household.

Before I begin the political discussion, I offer my condolences on the passing of the mujahid Sayyed Abdul Karim Nasrallah, father of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. I extend my deepest sympathy to the noble family, to Hezbollah, and to all those who love and are connected to this great path through him and his noble, sacred son.

I also offer my condolences on the passing of the mujahid Hajj Abu Ahmad Salhab, known in the valleys, plains, and battlefields, one of the first pioneers. To their souls and the souls of all the martyrs—especially those martyred in recent times—we dedicate the reward of the blessed Surah Al-Fatihah, along with prayers upon Muhammad and his household.

In politics, I will address four matters:

First: How do we approach positions in Lebanon in order to distinguish right from wrong, and sound stances from misguided ones? I pose this question: Are we facing an aggression that seeks the land, occupation, and the subjugation of people? Or are we facing what is labeled a “problem”—resistance and a people clinging to their rights and their land in a time of imbalance of power?

We need to know: do we confront an outright aggression, or do we confront “resistance” under the pretext of an imbalance of power? We must understand that what we face is an American hegemony that extends across the world. The central question is: do we resist this hegemony, even if it challenges our rights and interests, or do we submit to it and concede our land and sovereignty? This is a core question.

Today, when we hear that American and European arrogance—and those allied with them—constantly speak to us about “Israeli” security and “Israel’s” so-called right to security, who are they trying to fool? Do they want “Israel’s” security? No. What they want is to entrench “Israel’s” occupation, expand its control, and achieve a Greater “Israel” through pressure, submission, crime, and brutality.

Our position is that we act from our land and our legitimate rights. We are in a stage of defending our land, our existence, and striving for liberation. This is not a matter of facing minor incidents or simple attacks; rather, we are confronting an existential aggression that seeks to eliminate our very presence.

Notice whom the “Israeli” enemy targets. When they are unable to strike the fighters, where do they turn? They turn to civilians—to homes, to municipalities, to schoolteachers—and they kill indiscriminately.

Thus, the aggression today against the two locations and homes in Kafr Tebnit and Ain Qana—why does this aggression occur? What is the goal? They claim there is “capability”? What nonsense! It is clear that there is no such capability as they claim, and even if there were, it is irrelevant. What they really want is to strike the environment, create divisions within it, and carry out attacks to terrify people, instill fear, and force them to submit, so they abandon resistance against the “Israeli” enemy.

From this, I want to say: we must stand firm on our feet. We must continue to say “No” to the enemy. We will confront this enemy and resist to the extent we are able, according to the defenses and capabilities we possess—through persistence in saying “No,” without concession and without submission.

The enemy claims: “You possess power, and I want to nullify it.” This is just an excuse—nullifying the power—but why? To eliminate our existence. Otherwise, there is no other justification; their goal is simply to erase us and achieve their objectives.

They occupy our land, but this land belongs to us—this homeland belongs to us, together with our brothers, our loved ones, and all who live in it. We will not accept giving up any part of it. They may attack a segment of the country’s components, but the responsibility to defend it falls on everyone.

This brings me to the second point: today, it is incorrect to say that a particular party is being targeted, or a specific sect, or the south, or certain regions. This targeting is, in reality, directed at the entire homeland. Otherwise, what does it mean that we live in one country, that we are citizens, and that we operate under one roof, one law, one constitution, and one set of regulations? We must stand together in both prosperity and adversity. Everyone must confront “Israeli” aggression.

In other words, today we face aggression, and we have a resistance to this aggression. We must all be united against “Israeli” aggression, not turn against the resistance. Anyone who aligns with the enemy under any pretext to pressure us into submission is not acting from a national perspective. The liberation of the land is a collective national responsibility, and sovereignty is a collective national responsibility.

Let those who defend “Israel” and America under the excuse that they are strong, and who cling to their petty and ignoble worldly gains at the expense of their fellow citizens, desist.

I have advice for those conducting interviews, especially broadcasters who ask the questions. I hope that you hold your interviewees accountable and do not let them evade the question. How should this be done?

For example, in an interview, someone asks: “What is your comment on the ‘Israeli’ aggression?” What do they answer? Often they say: “Let’s talk about the reasons for the ‘Israeli’ aggression! If it weren’t for the support operations, if Hezbollah hadn’t started…” Why? To divert the discussion elsewhere.

No, my brother, you were asked about the “Israeli” enemy. Just answer: are you against them or not? Many fear that if they say the first word—“Yes, I am against Israeli aggression”—then the next question will come: “How do we confront it?”

But when they avoid answering about the “Israeli” aggression and shift to “Who caused it?” that ends the discussion—no, the aggression has already occurred. That phase has passed, and we have entered a new stage.

Now, there is a clear and fundamental question: there is an enemy—are you with them or against them? If you are against them, then tell me what you are doing to repel the enemy. My brother, if you cannot act, then at least remain silent, or say a few words. I am not telling you to go fight if you cannot, nor to maneuver military formations, but I am saying at the very least: do not side with them, do not justify them, and do not speak in a way that legitimizes this “Israeli” enemy.

When we come together as citizens, the chances of success increase. Hezbollah is present and ready to discuss how to repel aggression with anyone who shares this approach, wherever they may be. There can be an action plan to help us overcome the situation we are in, but this requires discussion with the various parties, because this is a national issue, not one that concerns us alone. The aggression does not target only us; it targets the entire country.

This enemy needs internal tools. I call on everyone not to assist them—not even with words—and not to repeat the past failed and shameful experiences, which are inevitably losing endeavors. Some thought they could rely on the enemy to gain benefits at the expense of Lebanon’s interior. That approach has proven ineffective. Lebanon is no longer expected to give anything to avoid continued pressure.

The so-called Quintet comes and asks: “Where is Lebanon now? By what means? Disarmament? Where have you gone, Lebanon? By what means? Disarmament?”—that is, to nullify the power. My brothers, go and speak directly with the “Israeli” and American enemies—they are responsible. Tell them: “Stop, implement the agreements, halt the aggression.”

Why pressure Lebanon? You are pressuring it to achieve “Israel’s” objectives politically, which they could not achieve militarily. This is the real problem.

I say to the Lebanese officials: explain to them that you cannot pressure your own people or the citizens of your country, because they have given so much—their sacrifices, their martyrs, their wounded, and their prisoners. Tell them, my brother: “We cannot.”

Why do some insist on showing off and saying, “Yes, we can,” and then get dragged into discussions where they are being demanded to answer? Do you know what was demanded of us when the Army Commander announced that the stage south of the Litani River had ended? We were asked to issue a statement. Why should we issue a statement? They said, issue a statement committing to the idea that the south of the Litani River has ended. But we have no authority to declare whether it has ended or not. There is an Army command, and there are relevant officials—they are the ones who determine what was done.

They want to take a single word from us to place responsibilities upon us that we do not carry. Tell them, my brother, let them take that commitment—it is enough that every time, we are asked to respond as Lebanon and its officials.

Third: Our clear and explicit position: there is aggression, and we must think about how to confront it and achieve sovereignty. Someone may ask: “What will we do? Do we have no choice but to defend or submit?” For us, it is defense, not submission.

They may say: “But your capabilities are limited, and the ‘Israelis’ might kill you.” We respond: between humiliation and dignity, far from us is humiliation—we will not accept it. Between humiliation and martyrdom, we choose martyrdom. Let them understand our stance clearly; there is no need for them to tire themselves.

They say: “But if you do this, nothing will remain.” What does “nothing will remain” mean? Look at the forty-two years of resistance—achieving great accomplishments. This shows that we are capable. Even if we are now in a difficult phase, how long can this difficult phase last? Those who succeeded at the beginning will succeed later, and even if they did not succeed initially, those with will and faith will achieve success.

Even if success does not come immediately, those who have faith, will, righteousness, sovereignty, and the desire to defend the land—neither the “Israelis,” nor the Americans, nor anyone else can take our land. What is required is to plant our feet firmly on the ground and stand our ground.

Consider a resistance of forty-two years that has delivered remarkable performance, liberated Lebanon, and enabled it to stand on its own feet. Look at the Uli al-Ba’s Battle; for us, it symbolizes continuity at a time when the enemy sought to end the resistance and dismantle the party, yet they failed to achieve their goals. Now, you may say: “But if we do this, the enemy will continue to harm us.” Yes, it will harm us, but we can also harm it. Everything has its time. It may cause us pain, but it will never be able to annihilate us.

Look at the peoples who have achieved liberation around the world. My brother, they sacrificed hundreds of thousands—even millions—yet did anyone ask them: “Why do you fight? Why do you sacrifice?” No. Because they have a land they want to liberate and a homeland they want to see sovereign.

So the question is asked only of those who do not confront: why do you not confront? And to those who do not stand: why do you not stand?

The presence of these people in Lebanon—Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, the national forces, communities from different sects, the army, and some officials—is a tremendous asset, capable of achieving accomplishments and capable of liberation. It requires a little patience, coordination, and staying within the proper framework.

We face great sacrifices. The Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may Allah be pleased with him, is the greatest global symbol of giving, sacrifice, resistance, striving, and martyrdom. He has given us a strong push forward, along with the righteous martyrs, the wounded, the prisoners, and this pure and noble people. All of this ensures the continuity of our existence. But we must unite and support each other.

Let me tell you this—there are those who will not like this, but what can I do? I want to say what we truly are: Hezbollah is the party of Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance. If you are capable of facing Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his reappearance—“try it, see if you can”—then know that we continue with this conviction.

We are victorious through martyrdom, and we are victorious in confronting the enemies and defeating them. No one should think there is only one path to victory—no. There are two paths, and we are committed to both.

We will conclude by talking about the state: who is building the state in Lebanon today? Even as we go through this difficult situation, we are working to build the state. We contributed to electing the president and forming the government. Some chose the president simply because it was a directive from the American-Arab guardianship—that is nothing admirable, because he was merely executing an order. As for us, it was done by our own will.

Our ministers work for all of Lebanon, while some ministers at the heart of the government drag Lebanon into sedition, plunge it into darkness, and act as if the government is merely a tool in the hands of their party. Our deputies, along with the Amal Movement deputies and all the sincere officials, saved the fragile public order through the weak budget, deciding on the budget so the country would not be left without one—preventing us from entering an extremely difficult and complex economic situation. Yet some do not want to build the state; some wish to “settle scores” and act according to their own whims.

We present our political positions in general, defend them, and offer analysis. Yet there are people who confront us with insults and abuse. We say to them: do you know what you are really saying when you insult? You are admitting that you are weak and have no evidence. Whoever has evidence, let them speak politically and engage in political debate. As for those who insult, it means they do not deserve a response, and at the same time, they hold no value.

Today, whenever someone speaks about the resistance, the Resistance and its supporters are recognized around the world for sovereignty, liberation, and patriotism. Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed defenders of sovereignty are driven by American tutelage and do not pressure to condemn “Israel” or achieve national unity.

We support elections under the law that was agreed upon. They oppose it because they want the law tailored to their own preferences. I say to them: redirect your stance toward the homeland and its sovereignty, so that we can unite and all succeed together. Let us work under the banners of national honor and sovereignty, which are fourfold: stopping aggression, the withdrawal of the “Israeli” enemy, the release of prisoners, and reconstruction. Whoever wants to register themselves in the record of patriotism in Lebanon must work toward these four objectives, and then we can move forward to the national strategy that protects Lebanon as a free, sovereign, and independent country.

Congratulations to the Islamic Education and Instruction Institution – Imam Al-Mahdi Schools and to its educational, administrative, and teaching staff, to all the parents, and to all participants. And God willing, as you intended in the motto you adopted, may you be among those who prepare the way and among the Mahdists, continuing to raise this banner and achieve victory, God willing.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.