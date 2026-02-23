Please Wait...

One Year Since the Burial: Imam Khamenei’s Words on Sayyed Nasrallah Still Resonate

One Year Since the Burial: Imam Khamenei’s Words on Sayyed Nasrallah Still Resonate
folder_openImam Ali Khamenei access_time 7 hours ago
Subtitled by Al-Ahed News, Khamenai.ir

On the first anniversary of the burial of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, we revisit the words delivered by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei at the time of his martyrdom.

Imam Khamenei's message framed the loss not as a moment of despair, but as a source of strength, resilience and continued commitment.

The following video highlights those reflections, marking a year since the farewell to the martyred Sayyed.

 

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah ImamKhamenei

