One Martyred, Eight Injured as “Israeli” Attacks Continue on Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
One Palestinian was martyred and eight others were injured over a 24-hour period as “Israeli” attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip continue, the territory’s Ministry of Health announced.
Health officials said several victims remain trapped beneath rubble or lying in the streets, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them due to ongoing bombardment, widespread destruction, and dangerous conditions.
In its daily report, as of February 23, the ministry stated that continued “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire have pushed the post-truce toll to 615 killed and 1,651 injured. In addition, 726 bodies have been retrieved from areas that were previously inaccessible.
Since the start of the “Israeli” aggression on October 7, 2023, the cumulative death toll in Gaza has risen to 72,073, with 171,749 people injured, according to official figures from the enclave’s health authorities.
The ongoing aggression, coupled with a prolonged blockade, has deepened Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe.
Severe shortages of medical supplies, fuel, food, and essential goods continue to strain an already overwhelmed health system, while Palestinians endure persistent insecurity and forced displacement.
