UN Officials Warn of Eroding Global Human Rights Protections

By Staff, Agencies

The UN’s top human rights official has warned that international norms are being steadily undermined, delivering a stark assessment of mounting civilian suffering and eroding legal protections across multiple conflict zones.

Opening the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 23, Volker Türk framed his address around what he called the “people’s pursuit of dignity, equality and justice.”

He described this pursuit as a historic force that continues to challenge repression, inequality, and authoritarian rule worldwide.

Türk’s warning followed earlier remarks by Antonio Guterres, who told the same session that human rights protections are under growing pressure from Sudan to Gaza and Ukraine.

“The rule of law is being outmuscled by the rule of force,” Guterres said, arguing that the weakening of legal protections is not accidental but deliberate. Human rights, he stressed, must not be treated as a “menu to pick from.”

Both Türk and Guterres emphasized that the global human rights system itself is under strain.

Guterres described the UN’s human rights framework as operating under severe pressure, citing shrinking financial support, political attacks on independent experts, and the United States’ disengagement from the Human Rights Council and a key universal accountability review process.

“Humanitarian needs are exploding while funding collapses,” he warned.