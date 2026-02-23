“Israeli” Settlers Torch Mosque Entrance South of Nablus

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” settlers set fire to the entrance of Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque in the village of Tell, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, causing damage to the main gate and exterior façade in what residents described as a deliberate act of arson.

Eyewitnesses said dozens of settlers stormed the area overnight, igniting a blaze at the mosque’s entrance before Palestinians rushed to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading inside the building.

The attackers also sprayed racist and inciting slogans on the mosque’s walls and in its vicinity.

Residents said the assault triggered widespread anger in the village, warning that repeated attacks on places of worship and private property have become increasingly frequent in communities south of Nablus.

The incident adds to a pattern of arson assaults and hate graffiti reportedly carried out by settlers in nearby villages in recent months.

The Palestinian Religious Endowments Ministry condemned the arson attempt at the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque, calling it evidence of “the barbarity that the racist ‘Israeli’ incitement machine has stooped to against Muslim and Christian sanctuaries in Palestine.”

The ministry reported that 45 mosques across the West Bank were targeted by settlers last year.

The attack occurred days into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, following the appearance of hate messages, including the word “revenge” on the walls of the Church of the Visitation, a significant Christian site in occupied al-Quds.