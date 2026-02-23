US Forces Begin Withdrawal From Northeast Syria Base

By Staff, Agencies

United States forces in Syria began withdrawing from a major base in the northeast on Monday, with sources cited by Agence France-Presse (AFP) indicating that the pullout is expected to be completed within a month.

The movement follows recent agreements between Kurdish forces and the government in Damascus, under which Kurdish units have ceded territory and agreed to integrate into Syrian state structures.

According to AFP, American troops have already departed from two other bases in recent weeks, including al-Tanf in the southeast and al-Shadadi in the northeast.

A Syrian government official said, “Within a month, they will have withdrawn from Syria and there will no longer be any military presence in the bases,” a timeline confirmed by a Kurdish source and corroborated by a diplomat who projected completion within 20 days.

The United States currently maintains roughly 1,000 troops in Syria. The withdrawal began at the al-Qasrak base in al-Hasakah Province, which remains under Kurdish control.

AFP reporters observed a convoy of dozens of trucks carrying armored vehicles and prefabricated structures traveling from al-Qasrak toward the Iraqi border.

Activists from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the withdrawal represents the largest military movement of the week, with more than 100 trucks moving under heavy US helicopter cover toward the al-Waleed border crossing.

This marks the second convoy to leave the base in recent days, suggesting a phased withdrawal plan that could extend over two months.