Reports: Top US General Cautioned Trump on Risks of Military Action Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US media outlets report that General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has warned President Donald Trump about the significant risks tied to potential military action against Iran, including the likelihood of a prolonged and costly conflict.

According to The Washington Post, Caine raised concerns in discussions at the White House and the Pentagon about possible ammunition shortages and limited backing from allies, factors that could leave American forces exposed.

The Wall Street Journal similarly reported that Pentagon officials fear US and allied casualties, as well as the strain on American air defense systems if strikes were carried out against Iranian targets.

Meanwhile, Axios cited sources as saying Caine cautioned that the United States could become drawn into an extended military confrontation.

Trump rejected the reports, writing on his Truth Social platform that claims Caine opposed war with Iran were “100 percent incorrect.”

He accused the media of deliberately publishing false information and reiterated threats against Iran, warning of severe consequences if no agreement is reached in the ongoing negotiations aimed at replacing the 2015 nuclear accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which he withdrew from during his first term.

The two sides recently held a second round of talks in Switzerland, with a third session reportedly scheduled for Thursday. The renewed diplomacy comes amid growing domestic and international calls to avoid further escalation in West Asia.

Even within Trump’s inner circle, figures such as negotiator Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner have reportedly encouraged a diplomatic approach over military threats, according to Axios.

At the same time, Washington has maintained its “maximum pressure” campaign, reinforcing its military presence in the region with aircraft carriers, warships, and combat aircraft.

Trump’s recent remarks hinting at regime change in Iran contrast with earlier campaign pledges to avoid what he described as “dumb regime change wars” in West Asia.

Tehran has warned that any US strike, even if limited in scope, would prompt a decisive response targeting American bases in the region as well as the "Israeli" entity.

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry reiterated that any form of US military action would be regarded as an act of war. Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in Tehran that Iran would exercise its inherent right to self-defense in the face of aggression.