Iran Urges US to Abandon Pressure Tactics and Embrace Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian official has called on the United States to move away from what he described as ineffective sanctions and military threats, arguing that diplomacy grounded in mutual respect is the only constructive path forward.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, made the remarks during an address to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday. He said that while Iran’s adversaries may initiate conflict, they would not be able to control its consequences.

“You have tried sanctions and war in relation to Iran and got nowhere. Now it is time to experience diplomacy and respect,” he stated, urging Washington to reconsider its approach.

Gharibabadi emphasized that Iran does not seek aggression but would firmly resist any military or political plots against the country, defending its sovereignty if necessary. He warned that any war would not remain confined to the immediate parties involved but would spread instability across the wider region.

His comments come amid renewed threats from US President Donald Trump, who since early January has repeatedly warned of possible military action and ordered an expanded American military presence near Iran. Trump has indicated that strikes could follow if Tehran declines to accept an agreement on Washington’s terms.

Iranian officials have maintained that they are prepared to reach a fair agreement concerning the country’s nuclear program, while cautioning that even limited military action would trigger a decisive response.

In his speech, Gharibabadi also criticized what he described as selective advocacy of human rights, alleging that Western governments supported the United States and "Israel" during the 12-day conflict with Iran in June 2025.

He said the fighting resulted in more than 1,060 deaths and around 6,000 injuries in Iran, and claimed international bodies failed to condemn the aggression.

He further accused Iran’s adversaries of attempting to pave the way for renewed hostilities by inciting unrest inside the country and turning peaceful economic demonstrations into violent disturbances.

According to Gharibabadi, 2,427 civilians were martyred in attacks he described as “Daesh-style” terrorism.

Concluding his remarks, the Iranian deputy foreign minister argued that countries he identified as key instigators of unrest—particularly the United States and "Israel"—should be held accountable for what he characterized as crimes against humanity.