Hamas: ‘Israel’ Seeks to Break Palestinian Abductees’ Resolve through Intentional Abuse

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has warned that the “Israeli” entity seeks to break Palestinian abductees’ will through intentional medical neglect and denial of essential needs like food and water.

Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi stated on Monday that the “Israeli” authorities hold complete accountability for the repercussions of this severe escalation, particularly concerning the lives of abductees, notably the elderly and those with health issues.

He warned of a possible surge of tensions in detention centers as circumstances keep worsening.

Mardawi noted that such oppressive measures will not manage to control detainees, but will rather enhance their resolve.

He stressed that the abductees continue to represent dignity and are a living manifestation of Palestinian resistance.

He urged Palestinians in the West Bank, al-Quds, and the occupied territories, along with supporters worldwide, to amplify public and grassroots efforts in support of abductees, emphasizing that they should not be abandoned during these difficult times.

Following “Israel’s” genocidal war on Gaza, there has been a significant increase in the number of administrative detainees, which has now risen to around 35% of the total Palestinian abductees held illegally in “Israeli” facilities.

The situation surrounding Palestinian detainees in “Israeli” custody raises serious concerns due to inadequate hygiene standards.

Furthermore, these individuals endure persistent torture, abuse, and systemic oppression, according to verified testimonies from ex-abductees provided to international rights groups.

In response to their unfair imprisonment, Palestinian abductees have consistently participated in extensive hunger strikes to express their dissent.