The Tehran Tangle: Why Washington’s Pressure Fails

By Mohamad Hammoud

US President Donald Trump has reportedly grown frustrated that Iran is not backing down under the renewed “maximum pressure” campaign. Fox News points out that Tehran has stayed firm, and The Wall Street Journal notes the White House has not received any counteroffer, even with more US forces in the Gulf. This deadlock shows a key misunderstanding: Iran sees military strength as vital protection against outside threats, especially those tied to “Israel” and Western allies. Every new sanction or deployment only makes Iran more determined.

For years, US leaders believed that economic pressure would force Tehran to give in. But history shows the opposite: Iran has often used external pressure to accelerate its military and technological development. While Washington sees this as defiance, Tehran views it as patient endurance, measuring success by resilience and waiting for a long-term advantage.

Lessons from the Twelve-Day War

The Iranian military’s confidence today partly comes from the June 2025 Twelve-Day War. Al Jazeera reported that this conflict revealed weaknesses in traditional air defenses, prompting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard to adopt mobile, decentralized systems. Now, drones, precise missiles, and advanced electronic tools are central to Iran’s defense strategy, focusing on survival rather than matching other armies directly.

This shift also affects Iran’s naval strategy. According to The Associated Press, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has stressed that US naval power can be challenged with drone swarms and electronic warfare. Iranian state media has showcased homegrown encryption and jamming systems meant to cut off the command links that American carriers depend on. In tight areas like the Strait of Hormuz, even small disruptions could cause major problems. Iran’s goal is not to defeat a stronger force outright, but to make any intervention so costly that it is not considered.

The New Axis of Support

As the global balance shifts, Tehran has gained strong allies who want to see less American influence in the Middle East. Reuters reports that Russia and China have stepped up their "technical cooperation" with Iran, offering everything from advanced satellite imagery to microprocessors that circumvent Western sanctions. China has also provided high-end AI parts that help Iranian missiles make last-minute moves, making them much harder for systems like Iron Dome or Aegis to stop. This partnership means Iran is no longer isolated, but now plays a key role in a global alliance challenging Western power and intelligence.

Iran’s military buildup is supported by a homegrown industry that has learned to succeed under tough restrictions. CNN reports that Iran now makes its own fast "stealth" boats and underwater UUVs that can lay smart mines, which tell the difference between civilian and military ships. This technological leap has shifted the power balance in the Gulf, with Imam Khamenei even mocking the "impunity" Western fleets once enjoyed there. By combining Chinese radar with Russian-style missiles, Iran has built a "denial of access" zone that makes US planners think twice about direct action.

Trump’s Domestic Trap

Domestic politics make the situation even more complex. Politico notes that some conservatives oppose getting involved abroad if it seems to serve outside interests instead of US priorities. A long conflict with Iran could widen splits in the Republican Party, especially with elections coming up.

Economic issues make things even harder. Bloomberg reports that any trouble in the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a global energy shock, raising fuel prices and worsening inflation at home. These pressures force a choice between showing strength overseas and maintaining stability at home, limiting what the administration can do.

The Future of the Standoff

According to The New York Times, intelligence reports suggest Iran may be dragging out tensions on purpose to test how long the US and its allies can hold together. Instead of giving in, Tehran seems to believe that time and political fatigue are on its side. As a result, the maximum-pressure strategy has led to an unexpected outcome: Iran is now a stronger and more determined opponent.

Washington’s mistake is thinking that pressure alone will force Iran to give in. In Iran’s view, ongoing pressure only proves the need to resist. Whether US leaders change their approach or keep increasing force will decide the region’s future. The standoff continues not because Iran misunderstands US power, but because its defense strategy is built to withstand it.