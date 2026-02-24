New US Strike Kills Three on A Vessel in Caribbean

By Staff, Agencies

US Southern Command announced that three men were killed in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean Sea that it claimed was transporting narcotics, as scrutiny grows over the administration’s expanding military campaign.

The military said it targeted the boat after "determining it was involved in drug trafficking operations," resulting in the deaths of all three men on board.

In a statement posted on X, United States Southern Command said the vessel was “transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.” It described those killed as “male narco-terrorists” and added that no US service members were harmed during the strike.

A video released alongside the statement showed a stationary boat being destroyed in an explosion. The command did not provide detailed evidence to substantiate its claim that the vessel was carrying drugs bound for the United States.

The strike comes less than a week after 11 people accused of drug smuggling were killed in separate operations in Latin American waters, part of a broader campaign by the administration of US President Donald Trump targeting what it calls “narcoterrorists".

On February 13, the US military carried out a strike against an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, killing three people.

Earlier this month, the military carried out a strike that killed two people in the Pacific Ocean, conducted under the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donova.

Since last year, when the administration began striking small vessels suspected of trafficking, at least 148 people have been killed in similar operations, according to official figures.