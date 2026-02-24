FedEx Files Suit Seeking Refund of Tariffs Imposed Under IEEPA

By Staff, Agencies

FedEx has filed a lawsuit against the US government seeking a full refund of tariffs it paid under measures imposed by President Donald Trump using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act [IEEPA].

The legal action follows a 6–3 ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States on Friday, which determined that the president lacked authority under IEEPA to impose the tariffs.

FedEx’s complaint, submitted to the United States Court of International Trade, names the United States and US Customs and Border Protection [CBP], along with CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott, as defendants.

In its filing, FedEx argues that it incurred additional costs to accelerate shipments through customs and is entitled to reimbursement of all duties paid under IEEPA, along with interest and compensation for related financial losses. The company stated that it is acting to protect its rights as an importer of record in light of the Supreme Court’s determination that the tariffs were unlawful.

Although the lawsuit does not specify the total amount paid, FedEx previously estimated that US trade policies would reduce its fiscal-year earnings by approximately $1 billion, with IEEPA-related duties accounting for part of that impact.

The company noted that, despite the Court’s ruling, no formal refund mechanism has yet been established by regulators or the judiciary. FedEx said it would provide updates as further guidance becomes available.

The Supreme Court’s decision came in the case of Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, which clarified that IEEPA does not grant the president tariff authority and affirmed that the Court of International Trade holds exclusive jurisdiction over such matters.

Trump had invoked IEEPA in February 2025 to levy tariffs on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico, citing national security and unfair trade concerns, and later expanded the measures in April to include reciprocal tariffs on 57 countries. During the litigation, CBP continued collecting the duties but announced it would cease IEEPA-related collections as of Tuesday.

FedEx is represented by the Washington-based law firm Crowell & Moring, which is also handling similar refund claims for other corporations. The White House and CBP have not publicly commented on the lawsuit.