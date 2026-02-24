Please Wait...

search
close

We Will Continue The Journey

 

  1. Home

Russia:  NATO Plot to Provide Ukraine With Nuclear Capability

Russia:  NATO Plot to Provide Ukraine With Nuclear Capability
folder_openRussia access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service [SVR] has claimed that NATO countries, specifically France and the United Kingdom, are considering secretly transferring nuclear materials to Ukraine, either as components for assembly into a domestically “built” weapon or as a complete warhead, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The SVR alleged that officials in London and Paris are exploring the covert delivery of European-made components, technologies, and equipment, while preparing an information campaign that would present Ukraine’s potential nuclear capability as indigenous. Another option reportedly under discussion is providing a French TN 75 nuclear warhead, used in France’s submarine-launched ballistic missiles. Additionally, the SVR suggested Ukraine could be encouraged to construct a “dirty bomb,” a conventional explosive combined with radioactive material to cause long-term contamination.

The agency claimed such measures could allow Kiev to gain leverage in ending hostilities, while Germany has reportedly declined to participate. The SVR further warned that responsibility for such an operation would rest on the involved NATO members, describing the plan as dangerously detached from reality.

The Russian State Duma plans to vote on a formal resolution urging lawmakers in the UK and France to investigate the allegations, according to Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the claims as “potentially very dangerous,” emphasizing the threat to nuclear non-proliferation.

Ukraine, which relinquished its Soviet-era nuclear arsenal under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum in exchange for security assurances, has argued that the guarantees were ineffective. While the country hosted a significant portion of Soviet nuclear forces, it never directly controlled the weapons. Former Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky hinted in 2022 that Kiev could reconsider its non-nuclear status amid escalating tensions with Russia.

Moscow contends that Ukraine violated its neutrality pledge after the 2014 Western-backed change in government, citing the country’s pursuit of NATO membership as evidence of a breach of post-Soviet commitments.

Russia france ukraine NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
Russia:  NATO Plot to Provide Ukraine With Nuclear Capability

Russia:  NATO Plot to Provide Ukraine With Nuclear Capability

5 hours ago
Putin Calls Nuclear Modernization Russia’s Top Strategic Focus

Putin Calls Nuclear Modernization Russia’s Top Strategic Focus

one day ago
Russian General Claims Ukraine Facing Troop Shortages

Russian General Claims Ukraine Facing Troop Shortages

4 days ago
Russia’s Lavrov: Any New US Strike on Iran is Playing with Fire

Russia’s Lavrov: Any New US Strike on Iran is Playing with Fire

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 24-02-2026 Hour: 06:47 Beirut Timing

whatshot